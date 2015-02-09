Trade roundup: Jays get Wall, Spanberger

The Blue Jays acquired Wall and Spanberger, the No. 13 and 24 prospects in the Rockies system, respectively, for right-handed reliever Seunghwan Oh, both organizations confirmed Tuesday morning.

Forrest Wall and Chad Spanberger will each stay stateside for now, but their goal has now shifted north of the border.

Wall was the 35th overall pick in the 2014 Draft but struggled to rise above Class A Advanced, in part due to a separated shoulder that limited him to only 22 games in 2017. He returned to Class A Advanced Lancaster to begin this season -- his third successive campaign at the level -- and hit .305/.382/.453 with three homers and 20 steals in 47 games before his promotion to Double-A Hartford on May 28. He has shown more power in the higher level, with six homers in 46 games, but otherwise struggled offensively, posting a .206/.289/.359 line.

A second baseman during his first three years in the Minors, Wall was moved to the outfield in 2017 and has played mostly center this season. His greatest asset is his plus speed, which has helped him post three seasons with at least 20 stolen bases. The 22-year-old will be Rule 5-eligible this offseason.

Video: Wall blasts solo shot for Hartford

Spanberger, a sixth-round pick last year out of the University of Arkansas, has shown big power in his first full season at Class A Asheville. He leads the South Atlantic League with a .579 slugging percentage, .942 OPS, 45 extra-base hits, 202 total bases and a 161 wRC+ while ranking third with 22 home runs through 92 games. Some of that success stems from the 22-year-old, left-handed slugger playing his home games at hitter-friendly McCormick Field, where he slugged .683, compared to a .484 mark on the road. With below-average range and an OK arm, the former Razorback is limited to first base.

Video: Asheville's Spanberger knocks three-run shot

Wall has become the Blue Jays' No. 23 prospect after the deal while MLB.com did not include Spanberger among the top 30 prospects in his new system.

Oh will try to help Colorado compete in crowded National League West and Wild Card races -- they're currently 1 1/2 games back in both. The 36-year-old right-hander sported a 2.68 ERA with 55 strikeouts and 10 walks in 47 innings out of the Toronto bullpen. He signed for $1.8 million as a free agent last offseason and has a $2.5 million team option for the 2019 season with a $200,000 buyout.

White Sox get Medeiros, Perez for Soria: The White Sox added a solid left-handed pitching prospect to their deep system Thursday in Kodi Medeiros, picking him up along with right-hander Wilber Perez from the Brewers for reliever Joakim Soria.

Medeiros was Milwaukee's No. 13 prospect. The 22-year-old left-hander, who was the 12th overall pick out of a Hawaii high school in 2014, has put up a 3.14 ERA with 107 strikeouts and 45 walks in 103 1/3 innings at Double-A Biloxi. His 24.3 percent strikeout rate is the highest of his career at a full-season affiliate, but he has had control issues, posting a 10.4 percent walk rate. Medeiros draws plus grades for his slider, but he may not remain a starter long-term with a three-quarters arm slot that can look violent at times.

Perez has yet to pitch stateside after signing out of the Dominican Republic last year. The 20-year-old owns a 2.01 ERA and 0.94 WHIP with 47 strikeouts and 13 walks in 40 1/3 innings in his second season in the Dominican Summer League.

Soria should help Milwaukee's bullpen as the Brewers try to chase the Cubs down in the NL Central or hold onto one of the two Wild Card spots. The 34-year-old right-hander notched 16 saves and posted a 2.56 ERA with 49 strikeouts in 38 2/3 innings with the White Sox this season. He has a $10 million club option for 2019 with a $1 million buyout.

Angels grab Sandoval from Astros: Houston and Los Angeles completed a intradivision trade Thursday with the Astros acquiring Major League catcher Martin Maldonado and the Angels picking up left-handed pitching prospect Patrick Sandoval.

Though Sandoval was not ranked among Houston's top 30 prospects, the 2015 11th-rounder has had a very solid season. Sandoval owns a 2.56 ERA and 0.97 WHIP with 97 strikeouts and 15 walks in 88 innings between Class A Quad Cities and Class A Advanced Buies Creek. He was Pitcher of the Week three times this season, twice in the Midwest League and once in the Carolina League.

Maldonado should help shore up Houston's situation behind the plate. The 31-year-old backstop is hitting just .223/.284/.332 with five homers in 78 games this season but is coming off a Gold Glove-winning campaign last year. He will be a free agent at season's end.