Dunedin's Smith homers on breakout night

The 18th-ranked Blue Jays prospect collected four hits, including his first FSL homer, as Class A Advanced Dunedin rolled to a 9-3 victory over Charlotte on Thursday at Charlotte Sports Park.

Ten days into his Florida State League tenure, and Kevin Smith has found his stroke.

After going 4-for-25 in his first six games with Dunedin, Smith matched that total against the Stone Crabs.

The University of Maryland product began his night by getting hit by a pitch in the first inning. He was erased on a double play but reached on an infield hit leading off the third and came around to score on an error by second baseman Tristan Gray. An inning later, Smith singled again on a ground ball to left field.

The 21-year-old slashed another base hit to right in the sixth before capping his second four-hit game of the season with a blast to left-center field that cleared the fences and scored John La Prise and Joshua Palacios.

Smith made his Florida State League debut on May 29 after hitting .355/.407/.639 with seven homers and 44 RBIs in 46 games with Class A Lansing.

Nash Knight went 3-for-4 with four RBIs for the D-Jays, while No. 16 prospect Riley Adams picked up two hits and Kacy Clemens scored twice.

Patrick Murphy (4-4) gave up three hits over six innings in his second straight scoreless start for Dunedin. He struck out three and walked one.