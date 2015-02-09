Dunedin's Logue stays hot, posts six zeros

The Blue Jays prospect allowing one hit and one walk over six innings, striking out eight, as Class A Advanced Dunedin blanked Charlotte, 9-0, at Dunedin Stadium.

Hitters in the Florida State League have had a tough time figuring out Zach Logue as of late. The trend continued Friday.

Logue (7-2) delivered a perfect first inning and struck out three of the first four batters he faced before Kevin Padlo singled through the left side with one out in the second, marking the Stone Crabs' lone hit off the left-hander.

A wild pitch moved Padlo to second, but Logue struck out Rays No. 15 prospect Josh Lowe and induced a ground ball to second off the bat of Rene Pinto for the third out. That began a string of eight in a row retired by the University of Kentucky product, as he was perfect in the third and fourth.

Padlo worked a leadoff walk in the fifth and Logue's second wild pitch of the night moved him to scoring position with nobody out. But almost identical to the second, the 22-year-old whiffed Lowe and coaxed a groundout from Pinto for the first two outs. Joey Roach bounced to second to keep a zero on the board.

Logue worked a 1-2-3 sixth, striking out his final two hitters, including second-ranked Rays prospect Brendan McKay to end the frame. MLB.com's No. 29 overall prospect went 0-for-3 with a pair of strikeouts against the 2017 ninth-round pick.

Since his July 12 start at Clearwater, Logue has given up three earned runs over 31 2/3 innings, going 4-0 in his last six starts. The Ohio native began the season with Class A Lansing, where he made nine starts and went 3-1 with a 2.67 ERA. He joined Dunedin on May 25 and lowered his ERA to 2.67 ERA following Friday's start, in which he threw 52 of 79 pitchces for strikes.

Blue Jays No. 18 prospect Logan Warmoth drove in three runs and Alberto Mineo collected three hits and scored twice for the D-Jays.