Fisher Cats' Reid-Foley gaining momentum

Toronto's second-ranked prospect allowed three hits over six innings during his second scoreless outing in three starts as New Hampshire blanked Portland, 4-0, on Tuesday night at Hadlock Field.

The jump to Double-A is often regarded as the most difficult for a Minor Leaguer. Sean Reid-Foley has learned that firsthand in his first go-around in the Eastern League. But in a game that thrives on adjustments, the 21-year-old is beginning to find his way.

Reid-Foley (5-6) walked three and struck out one while throwing 60 of his 98 pitches for strikes.

Since beginning this season with a 7.80 ERA in his first six starts, the 2014 second-rounder hasn't surrendered more than two runs in six of his last 10 outings. His 3.51 ERA over that span has brought his season mark down more than three runs to 4.42 through 16 starts.

That progress has pleased Fisher Cats pitching coach Vince Horsman, who sees his charge as bound and determined to figure it out.

"In Sean's case, he doesn't waste a day at the park in trying to get better," the five-year Major League veteran said. "Whether it's his throwing program or in the weight room, he's very focused on what he wants to do and what he's trying to do. Those attributes have really helped him get over his early-season struggles."

Reid-Foley kept the Sea Dogs at bay, yielding just a walk and a single over his first three frames. Portland loaded the bases on Henry Urrutia's single and consecutive walks to Michael Chavis and Cole Sturgeon in the fourth, but the right-hander got Mike Olt to fly out to end the threat. Reid-Foley retired the side in order in the fifth and worked around a leadoff single by Chad De La Guerra in the sixth to notch his fourth scoreless outing of the season and third in six starts.

The 2014 second-rounder allowed four runs on eight hits to Portland in his previous start last Wednesday.

"I think it's like anything else ... it's just a matter of making adjustments," Horsman said. "He'll have to do so again when he gets to Triple-A and then when he reaches the Majors. You hope there isn't one, but there's always a learning curve and adjustments have to be made from time to time.

"Tonight was a little different from his [most recent] scoreless start in that he didn't have his best secondary stuff, per se. He didn't use his changeup as much as I would have liked, but he recognized that his fastball had a lot of life and he was commanding it well. He attacked and the hitters weren't doing much with it, so he stayed with it. From a development standpoint, I would have liked to have seen more off-speed, but it can also be said that understanding what's working for him and what's not is developing too."

Reid-Foley broke through with a 10-5 record and 2.81 ERA in 21 starts across two levels in 2016. His 130 strikeouts stood second among Blue Jays Minor Leaguers, trailing only No. 20 prospect Angel Perdomo's 156. MiLB include

"I really haven't seen much of a difference in him between," Horsman said of Reid-Foley's early-season struggles and recent success. "The command was a bit of an issue, which led to higher pitch counts that kept him from going deep. The schedule also played a part as there were several weather-related issues which kept him from getting into a routine. Starters -- and all players -- are creatures of habit, so I think that's contributed to his steady improvement."

Blue Jays No. 4 prospect Richard Urena roped an RBI double and walked twice for the Fisher Cats, which lost seven of eight coming in to Tuesday.

Chavis singled twice and walked for Portland. It marked the third multi-hit effort in 11 Double-A games for Boston's No. 9 prospect since his promotion from Class A Advanced Salem.