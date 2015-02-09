Conine showcasing power with Canadians

The Blue Jays' second-round pick went yard twice for his first career multi-homer game, doubled and drove in three runs in Class A Short Season Vancouver's 9-0 romp over Everett on Friday at Everett Memorial Stadium.

Griffin Conine 's scouting report has been on full display north of the border in his first 15 professional games.

Gameday box score

Conine was profiled by scouts as one of the best power hitters available in the Draft, with a smooth swing from the left side and the ability to play both corner outfield positions.

The Duke product slugged 18 homers in 216 at-bats this season, helping the Blue Devils reach the NCAA Super Regionals. As a sophomore, he was an integral member of the first Duke team in 50 years to earn a spot in the NCAA tournament.

The son of former big leaguer Jeff Conine, known as "Mr. Marlin," is hitting .288 with a .987 OPS in the Northwest League.

Conine said his father offered some advice before he embarked on his Minors career. So far, he's taken it to heart.

"He spent two or three years in the Minor Leagues and that was the biggest takeaway from him, is that you have to grind through it," Conine told MiLB.com on June 30. "He talked a lot about journaling. That's something that he picked up in the Minors with all his free time, mostly about hitting stuff and getting to write it down and put your thoughts on paper. That's something I've started doing."

Conine is one of many Blue Jays Minor Leaguer to possess rich baseball bloodlines. Top Blue Jays prospect Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Bo Bichette, Kacy Clemens, Cavan Biggio and Dwight Smith Jr. all share the last name as prominent former Major Leaguers.

"I don't think I really knew all the bloodline Draft picks they had until after," Conine said. "But then I started to see a lot of talk about it on Instagram and Twitter. But it's pretty cool. I have a lot of guys that had a similar upbringing to me, having a dad that played that long in the Major Leagues. It's definitely cool having a lot of guys that are so close to my age -- hopefully, we'll be playing together in a couple years. ... I'm definitely excited."

Bryan Lizardo was 3-for-5 with a homer, two doubles and two RBIs, while Hunter Steinmetz and Sterling Guzman each contributed a pair of knocks as the Canadians totaled 15 knocks.

Josh Winckowski (2-2) threw five scoreless innings for the win, allowing four hits and two walks while striking out seven.