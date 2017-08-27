D-Jays' Guerrero logs career-high five RBIs

Toronto's top prospect homered, doubled, singled and collected a career-high five RBIs, but the Blue Jays dropped a 7-6 decision to Tampa at Florida Auto Exchange Stadium. Guerrero is hitting .333 with five homers, seven doubles and 28 RBIs through 41 games on the circuit.

As he builds off a surge that garnered him Florda State League Player of the Week honors, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. reached new heights for Class A Advanced Dunedin on Saturday night.

"He's got tremendous hand-eye [coordination]," Dunedin manager John Schneider said. "He's just a really good pure hitter and he's got a real good idea of what he's doing at each at-bat."

MLB.com's No. 6 overall prospect earned the weekly accolade after collecting 12 hits in 26 at-bats with homers in three consecutive games, a triple, a double and 11 RBIs over seven games. He's 6-for-19 in five contests since.

"It starts with his daily work. His routine in the cage is outstanding. He takes every swing with a purpose. He's got all the power in the world and he really works on staying behind the ball and hitting it hard." Schneider said

Schneider doesnt think it's a coincidence that the native of Dominican Republic followed different approaches in his career performance Saturday night. Guerrero recorded two first-pitch hits and reached twice after working the count full.

"They throw some big arms at us, everyone in this league, velocity-wise, but he sees a pretty steady diet of breaking balls," Schneider said. "I think it's a credit to him for kind of just watching what's going on and understanding what teams are trying to do to him."

Tampa starter Albert Abreu walked No. 2 Blue Jays prospect Bo Bichette to start the game before leaving a first-pitch breaking ball out over the plate that Guerrero cracked over the fence in left-center for his fifth homer.

With one out in the third, Guerrero used a different approach to show off his plate discipline, taking six consecutive pitches -- the first two for strikes before drawing a walk.

"It's fun to watch him at the box right now," Schneider said. "He knows when to be aggressive, he knows when to be selective."

After Cavan Biggio was walked on four pitches by Chaz Hebert to load the bases in the fourth, Guerrero cracked the next offering off the center-field fence for a three-run double.

"He's hitting a lot with runners on base, so he understands when he's going to get pitches to hit," Schneider said.

Guerrero flied to left for the final out in the sixth after working the count full. The 18-year-old lined a 1-0 pitch back up the middle in his final at-bat with two outs in the ninth.

Bichette finished 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored, imporving his Florida State League batting average to .348.

Gosuke Katoh fell a homer shy of a cycle with a walk in four plate appearances, scored three runs and drove in another, while Alexander Palma went deep, doubled and plated four runs for Tampa.

Rehabbing Yankees slugger Matt Holliday singled twice in five at-bats.