Guerrero Jr., Bichette heading to Florida

On Thursday, the Blue Jays told their No. 1 and 5 prospects that they will be promoted to Class A Advanced Dunedin after the Futures Game on Sunday, Class A Lansing manager Cesar Martin confirmed.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette combined to form the Midwest League's most formidable one-two punch so far this season. Now they're headed to the Florida State League together.

Guerrero Jr. sports a .316 average with 29 extra-base hits and 45 RBIs in 71 games with the Lugnuts. The 18-year-old outfielder blasted his seventh home run in his final Midwest League game Thursday, taking West Michigan starter Gregory Soto deep to left field in the third inning of Lansing's 3-2 loss.

"[The numbers] are very good," Martin said. "Especially at 18 years old, second year in pro ball, that's great."

Bichette departs with the circuit lead in eight offensive categories, including average (.384), on-base percentage (.448), slugging percentage (.623), OPS (.1.071), total bases (177), doubles (32), hits (109) and runs scored (60). The 19-year-old shortstop and 2016 second-rounder's batting average surpassed .400 as recently as June 28.

"He's been better than I expected," Martin said. "I know he can swing the bat, but he's been even better. He just finds a way to barrel the ball. He's got a great approach at the plate and he believes in himself."

The duo has combined for 17 home runs, 95 RBIs and 113 runs out of the No. 3 and 4 spots in the Lugnuts order, helping the team climb atop the circuit with a .275 team average and move into second behind Quad Cities with 438 runs.

"The type of players that they are and the type of persons that they are, it's a good combination for the players on this team," Martin said. "Everyone around them got better and everyone wanted to have them because of the type of teammates they are. They've made a big difference here."

Guerrero Jr. and Bichette will represent Toronto at the Futures Game on Sunday. Guerrero Jr. will join the World Team, while Bichette is slated to play for the USA. Both players will be the youngest members of their respective rosters.

Their soon-to-be-former skipper saw firsthand how excited they both were to be moving up the ladder.

"They were very excited to get [promoted]," Martin said.

Each player hails from Major League roots. Guerrero Jr.'s father, Vladimir, was a nine-time All-Star right fielder for the Expos, Angels, Rangers and Orioles. Bichette's father, Dante, received four All-Star nods in 15 seasons in right field with the Angels, Brewers, Rockies, Reds and Red Sox.