Jays' Guerrero Jr. collects career-best four RBIs

Not that MLB.com's No. 6 overall prospect is complaining. Neither is his manager.

If Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is trying to make a name for himself and inch away from his famous father's shadow, maybe hitting the way he has isn't the best way to go about it.

Guerrero went 3-for-4 with a triple and a career-high four RBIs on Tuesday in Class A Advanced Dunedin's 9-8 loss to Palm Beach at Florida Auto Exchange Stadium.

The 18-year-old has hit safely in nine of his last 10 games and is batting .309/.435/.400 in 31 games since a promotion from Class A Lansing. Blue Jays manager John Schneider continues to be impressed by what the infielder is accomplishing at this stage of his career.

"For a young kid, it's really impressive. He's just a very talented player," the 37-year-old skipper said. "We continue to stress to him the importance of keeping with his routine, keying in on every pitch and those types of things. But he's a great teammate, he's fun to watch and is infectious to have on the club.

"I don't know how many other 18-year-old's are in this league, but he's playing and succeeding against much older competition. The way he competes is fun to watch. It's funny, because sometimes [the coaches] lose sight of the fact that he's so young. Just the way he acts during batting practice, during the games and in the clubhouse ... he's a leader by example and by performance as well."

Guerrero began his third three-hit game with Dunedin with an infield single in the first inning. His two-out, two-run single to left highlighted a five-run second and the Blue Jays' top prospect lifted a sacrifice fly to right in the fourth. He eclipsed his previous career high with a triple to right in the sixth.

"There were a few games, and by that I mean maybe two or three, where you could tell he was pressing a little," Schneider said. "Vlad is just very aware of what pitchers are doing to him, but he's got a very advanced approach at the plate. In this league, guys throw hard and mostly challenge you, but he's seeing three or four breaking balls every at-bat. That he's able to make those adjustments this quickly is very impressive."

Schneider sees some similarities between Guerrero and his dad, the 2004 American League MVP and nine-time All-Star. But he also noted one discernible difference.

"Vlad respects his dad and looks up to him and the way he played the game. But at the same time, he's also very different," the manager said. "While his father could hit a ball off the ground, Vlad has such tremendous strike zone discipline. His dad did, too, but they're different types of hitters. He's got more walks than strikeouts this year and has an approach that is far beyond his years. You see the similarity between the two with their swings and arm strength in the field.

"It's cool to see him and [Blue Jays No. 2 prospect Bo Bichette and Cavan Biggio] because they all have seen what it's supposed to be like at the big league level. It rubs off on them because they come out here to work each and every day."

Connor Panas went 3-for-4 with two doubles and Michael De La Cruz drove in a pair of runs for Dunedin, which took an 8-4 lead into the eighth.

Thomas Spitz hit a two-run homer to help Palm Beach tie it in the eighth and the Cardinals took the lead on Andy Young 's RBI single in the ninth.

Jays No. 19 prospect Jordan Romano started for Dunedin and gave up two runs and three hits and four walks while striking out six over five innings.