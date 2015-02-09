Vlad Jr. homers for Bisons ... again

Guerrero homered for the third consecutive game on Friday as Buffalo rallied for a 5-4 victory over Toledo at Coca-Cola Field. The dinger was the 19-year-old's lone hit of the night, but he's still batting .433 with a 1.138 OPS in 10 games with the Bisons.

It took Vladimir Guerrero Jr. seven games to notch his first Triple-A home run. That's not much of a dry spell, even for someone who commands the high standards he does. But the top Blue Jays prospect has still found a way to make up for it.

Video: Bisons' Guerrero homers in third straight

Facing Mud Hens starter Ryan Carpenter in the home half of the first inning, Guerrero worked himself into a comfortable 2-0 count. He used his elite bat speed to turn on an inside fastball, sending it over the left field wall with plenty of room to spare.

The rest of his night was quietl as the native of the Dominican Republic grounded into a double play in the third, flied to center in the fifth and struck out in the seventh.

Gameday box score

Nonetheless, the first week-plus since his promotion from Double-A New Hampshire has been a success.

"Everybody does a little something great, he does all of it," Bisons hitting coach Corey Hart told MiLB.com on Wednesday. "He's ready to hit every time, he has great strike zone discipline ... he has a better strike zone than the umpire most of the time.

"He's very, very strong and he's got a great swing. But hands down, the most important one is he's a fierce competitor."

MLB.com's No. 1 overall prospect has driven in six runs in the International League and has 17 homers and 68 RBIs on the season, with 31 strikeouts in 277 at-bats.

MiLB include

"He's just ready to hit every time," Hart said. "He's able to go up there and look for a fastball and be ready to hit a fastball, and if they throw something up in the zone other than a fastball that he can hit, he does. I think it's because he's ready to hit that fastball that he's able to adjust to the other stuff."

Blue Jays No. 3 prospect Danny Jansen reached base three times and drove in a run with a double.

Dawel Lugo, the Tigers' 14th-ranked prospect, singled three times and scored a run for Toledo.