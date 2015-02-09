Vlad Jr. reaches base four times for Cats

MLB.com's No. 3 overall prospect went 3-for-4 with a walk, two RBIs and a run scored on Saturday as Double-A New Hampshire fell, 10-6, to Trenton at Northeast Delta Dental Stadium.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. always poses a challenge at the plate. But for the last week or so, he's been nearly impossible for Eastern League pitchers to figure out.

Guerrero drilled his eighth double of the season in the first inning off Thunder starter Will Carter, plating Blue Jays No. 2 prospect Bo Bichette.

The top Jays prospect led off the fourth with an infield single but was stranded. He reached on another infield hit an inning later, driving in his second run of the night. The play produced a second run when third baseman Mandy Alvarez committed a throwing error and Guerrero came around to score on Connor Panas' two-out double. The five-run inning was New Hampshire's most productive of the season.

In the sixth, with two runners on and room for one more, reliever Stephen Tarpley pitched deliberately to Guerrero, who worked the count full before walking. Cavan Biggio popped to shortstop Vicente Conde to end the threat.

The 19-year-old son of Hall of Famer Vladimir Guerrero flied to right to end the eighth in his final at-bat.

With Shohei Ohtani and Ronald Acuna Jr. both in the Majors, Guerrero is the highest-ranked prospect playing in the Minors. His recent stretch has boosted his slash line to .373/.433/.560. He has 11 hits -- three for extra bases -- in his last 24 at-bats during a six-game hitting streak. And his 25 RBIs and eight doubles lead the league.

Bichette finished 1-for-4 with two runs scored.

Conde went 2-for-4 with a homer, four RBIs and two runs scored for Trenton.