Toussaint tosses more zeros for Braves

Atlanta's No. 6 prospect tossed four scoreless innings of relief Monday and scattered two hits with four strikeouts and no walks during the Braves' 6-2 victory over the Pirates at Champion Stadium. It was the second straight scoreless effort for Toussaint, who delivered three hitless frames against the Tigers last week.

If Touki Toussaint pitched himself out of the Braves starting rotation spot with his first two outings of Spring Training, he's inserted himself back into the conversation with his last two performances.

Entering in the fifth inning, baseball's 50th overall prospect retired the first five hitters he faced before Patrick Kivlehan singled with two outs in the sixth. In the seventh, the right-hander worked around a one-out knock from Steven Baron with a pair of punchouts to end the frame before delivering a 1-2-3 eighth.

Toussaint struggled in his first two outings this spring against the Mets and Tigers, respectively, as the teams combined to tag him for seven earned runs on six hits over three innings.

But the 22-year-old rebounded in a way that demonstrated why Atlanta promoted him to the Major Leagues at the end of last season, when he went 2-1 with a 4.03 in seven appearances (five starts). Between Double-A Mississippi and Triple-A Gwinnett in 2018, Toussaint posted a 2.38 ERA in 24 starts with 163 whiffs over 136 1/3 frames.

Braves second-ranked prospect Kyle Wright started for Atlanta and fanned five but surrendered two earned runs on four hits and a walk. With the fifth spot in the Braves' rotation open, and top-ranked prospect Mike Soroka currently on the shelf, the door is open for either Toussaint or Wright to break camp with the big club.

Pirates No. 18 Pablo Reyes singled and drew a walk.

In other spring action:

Astros 6, Mets 3

Houston topped the visiting Mets on Monday afternoon with help from its top two offensive prospects, Kyle Tucker and Yordan Alvarez. Tucker smacked a two-run double in the eighth after Alvarez singled home a run in the sixth. Astros No. 6 prospect J.B. Bukauskas (1-0) earned the victory with two scoreless frames of relief in which he yielded one hit and two walks while fanning three. For the Mets, top prospect Pete Alonso smoked a double off the wall in the second inning and later got the best of Astros right fielder Josh Reddick in a collision at first base. Alonso is batting .406 in Grapefruit League play while his competition for the Mets first base job, Dominic Smith, is hitting .407. Box score

Tigers 3, Twins 0

Twins No. 10 prospect Nick Gordon ripped a triple to raise his Grapefruit League average to .333. Tigers eighth-ranked prospect Christin Stewart went 1-for-3. Box score

Cardinals 3, Nats 2

Jake Woodford -- St. Louis' No. 26 prospect -- got the save after fanning one over two two-hit frames. Box score

Rays 8, Phillies 2

Brandon Lowe doubled and knocked home a pair of runs. The Rays' No. 8 prospect started at second and hit leadoff on a 1-for-3 day that included a two-run double to right in front of Bryce Harper during the second inning. He's now hitting .448 this spring. Box score