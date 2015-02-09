Trade roundup: Jays grab Hatch from Cubs

Major League Baseball's only in-season Trade Deadline this season is Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET. With many moves expected before then, this is where MiLB.com will round up the group of notable prospects switching teams on the last two days of the deadline period. Rankings mentioned below come via MLB.com.

July 30

Cubs deal Hatch to Jays for Phelps

The Cubs have made it no secret that they needed relief pitching, so they went north of the border to aid the bullpen. Chicago acquired right-hander David Phelps from the Blue Jays in exchange for No. 29 prospect Thomas Hatch.

Hatch, a 24-year-old righty who spent the past two seasons at Double-A Tennessee, posted a 4.59 ERA over 100 innings in 21 starts for the Smokies this year. He was a third-round pick in 2016 out of Oklahoma State and, while he is currently working as a starter, could ultimately shift to the bullpen. His fastball (particularly his two-seamer) and slider are considered above-average, but troubles with control have held him back. His stock slipped from No. 17 in the Cubs system at the start of the season to No. 29 in MLB.com's midseason update.

Phelps joins a bullpen that is still looking for consistency in holding leads and getting the ball to Craig Kimbrel, who has had struggles of his own. In 17 appearances for the Jays, Phelps has allowed seven earned runs and 14 hits over 17 1/3 innings while holding opponents to a .222 batting average. With Pedro Strop removed from his late-inning role (and being placed on the injured list), Phelps might see opportunities in the seventh or eighth when the Cubs need a stop.