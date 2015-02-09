Exploring the Trade Show in San Diego

By Benjamin Hill / MiLB.com | December 11, 2019 3:30 PM

SAN DIEGO -- Every December, Minor League Baseball teams go shopping. The Baseball Trade Show, a major component of the annual Baseball Winter Meetings, is a one stop-shop for a wide variety of national pastime goods and services. This year's edition, held at the San Diego Convention Center over three full days, features 250 vendors displaying their wares over an estimated 100,000 square feet of exhibition space. (The Baseball Trade Show was recently recognized as the fastest-growing overall show for attendance by the Trade Show News Network.) Curious as to what lies therein? What follows is a photographic and video overview of the myriad products on offer (all photos by Danny Wild/MiLB.com).

Video: 2019 Trade Show highlights

Minor League Baseball unveiled an interactive Fun to Be a Fan Zone in 2019

Local artists from the Pandr Design Co. created a Fun to Be a Fan mural

A selection of caps from the 2019 Copa de la Diversion program

A preview of the Wichita Wind Surge uniforms

St. Louis-based Rawlings figures prominently on the Trade Show floor

Apparel manufacturer New Era is once again a Presenting Sponsor at the event

A patriotic Omaha Storm Chasers tee, one of many merchandise items on display

Dugout Mugs offers a wide variety of customized baseball bat drinkware

A mannequin models one of 2018's new identities, the Las Vegas Aviators

California-based Retro Brand offers a wide variety of MiLB-themed apparel

An attendee takes a break from the bustle of the booths

