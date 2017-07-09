Supak stretches out in Mudcats' shutout

Milwaukee's No. 29 prospect allowed two hits over a career-high eight innings to lead Class A Advanced Carolina over Winston-Salem, 8-0, on Sunday. Supak struck out three and walked one.

Nowadays, pitchers are throwing harder than ever. That's not Trey Supak's gameplan, but it's working for him.

"With what I've been working on lately, it's been more about controlling the pitches and not worrying about velocity as much," he said. "I couldn't tell you what my velocity was today, but I wouldn't think it was as high as it was in the past. But I think locating my pitches has helped me to get a lot more 1-1 groundouts and 0-1 groundouts and more weak contact."

Supak (2-3) started with a 1-0 lead after a solo shot by Troy Stokes Jr. and needed just 11 pitches to get through his 1-2-3 first inning. The second frame proved to be an early test for the Texas native, who worked around a one-out double to Brandon Dulin and a two-out walk to Toby Thomas.

Getting out of the jam seemed to spark Supak, who cruised through the Dash lineup in the middle innings. The 21-year-old strung together five consecutive clean frames on 50 pitches.

"That was really big to get out of the second inning," he said. "I got behind a few guys but just made good, quality low-and-away pitches and they got themselves out a little bit. I didn't feel like I was doing anything too special, I just made quality pitches and got a lot of ground balls.

"My fastball location in and out was very good, and I was mixing the changeup in unpredictable counts. My curveball was so-so, I didn't get a lot of swings on it. But flashing that I could throw it for a strike put the thought in the back of the hitters' heads a little bit."

Supak allowed a two-out single to Daniel Gonzalez to end a run of 18 consecutive outs, drawing a visit from Carolina pitching coach David Chavarria.

"He just wanted to give me a breather," the 6-foot-5 righty said. "He told me I made a good pitch and then I left one out over the middle and [Gonzalez] took advantage of it for the hit. Then he said to go back on the rubber, locate a good fastball and get out of here."

That's exactly what he did, getting Luis Alexander Basabe to ground out to second base to end his outing.

"I felt great, because it's been a tough stretch," said Supak, who induced 11 groundouts. "But it's nice to have this one under the belt and get that confidence back knowing that the work we put in between starts is beginning to pay off a little bit. This outing is going to help me have a little more confidence on the mound knowing that I do fit in this league and can compete and get outs here."

Even after putting together the longest outing of his career, Supak was left wanting more. The La Grange (Texas) High School product threw 14 first-pitch strikes against 24 of the batters he faced.

"That's definitely something I can get better at," he explained. "I shoot for 65 to 70 percent first-pitch strikes and that's not really there. I asked our charter today, Cody Ponce, that I wanted to know the batters faced and first-pitch strikes, and after he told me, I got a little [irritated] at myself for that."

After posting a 1.76 ERA and a 0.76 WHIP in 41 innings for Class A Wisconsin, the Brewers promoted Supak to the Mudcats on May 29. Since joining Carolina, the 2014 competitive balance-round pick has produced a 5.65 ERA and a 1.42 WHIP in 43 innings.

Wuilder Rodriguez worked a clean ninth to complete the shutout.