Homza gets Dust Devils even in NWL

After going the entire regular season without a home run, the Padres prospect hit a first-inning grand slam to send the Dust Devils on their way to a 9-1 win over Hillsboro at Ron Tonkin Field that evened the best-of-5 Northwest League Championship Series at one win apiece.

Tri-City jumped on Hops starter Blake Walston, who recorded just one out. Reinaldo Ilarraza led off the game with a single and Jordy Barley and Logan Driscoll walked to load the bases. The The D-backs' No. 14 prospect froze cleanup hitter Kelvin Melean on a called strike three, but plunked Jack Stronach to plate the game's first run.

Jacob Stevens relieved Waltson and walked Luke Becker to make it 2-0 before striking out Nick Gatewood. That set the stage for Homza, who dug himself an 0-2 hole. The 20-year-old worked the count full and sent the payoff pitch over the left field fence for his first dinger since Aug. 21, 2018 in the Rookie-level Arizona League.

The Dust Devils never looked back as the trio of Connor Lehmann, Jason Reynolds and Sam Keating limited Hillsboro to three hits. Reynolds (1-0) issued one walk over four hitless innings for the win, striking out three.

Beaten in Game 1 on a three-run walk-off homer, Tri-City extended its lead in the fourth when Tre Carter scored on a wild pitch. Carter drilled a two-run homer an inning later to cap the Dust Devils' scoring.

An RBI single from Dominic Canzone off Lehmann in the bottom of the first served as the team's lone run. Their defense didn't do them any favors either, as the Hops committed five errors in the contest.

The series shifts to Tri-City for Game 3 on Monday night.