Rays' Gray, McKay can't make it all OK

The 2017 13th-round Draft pick notched career highs with two homers and seven RBIs and the second-ranked Rays prospect homered on a three-hit day for the Stone Crabs before the Blue Jays rallied to a 14-9 win at Dunedin Stadium.

Gray had knocked 17 long balls over two professional seasons before registering his first multi-homer game, after also going yard Saturday. He topped the previous high of four RBIs he set last Aug. 29 with Class A Short Season West Virginia against State College.

After McKay knocked a solo homer to right field -- his fourth of the year -- two at-bats into the game, Gray launched a sacrifice fly to left that plated Robbie Tenerowicz.

In the third, Josh Lowe roped his 25th double to center field. Tampa Bay's No. 15 prospect stands second in the Florida State League in two-baggers to Gray. McKay singled to right and Tenerowicz plated Lowe with an RBI single. Then the Rice alum capped the frame with with a three-run shot to right.

Two innings later, McKay doubled to left, Tenerowicz singled and Gray again teed off to right-center to knock Dunedin starter Maverik Buffo out of the game. Gray lined a single to right in the seventh before flying out to left in the ninth to end his day.

Tenerowicz collected four hits on the afternoon. But Dunedin took over in the fifth, piling on nine runs the with five extra-base hits. Kacy Clemens bashed a two-run homer to right and Joshua Palacios added a three-RBI double to center.

Alberto Mineo led the Blue Jays at the plate, going 4-for-5 -- including a pair of doubles -- with four RBIs and two runs scored. Brock Lundquist finished 4-for-6 with two RBIs and a run while Blue Jays No. 6 prospect Kevin Smith went 3-for-4 with four runs. Palacios collected three hits and scored twice and Clemens plated three runs.