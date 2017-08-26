McKenzie strikes out 11 in Hillcats' clincher

The Indians' No. 2 prospect took the hill on Friday night with Class A Advanced Lynchburg on the brink of clinching the Carolina League North Division title for the second time. The Hillcats captured the first-half crown in mid-June -- with McKenzie getting the start.

Triston McKenzie had been in this position once this season, and it did not go well.

Gameday box score

It wound up being his shortest start of the year as the right-hander lasted 1 2/3 innings and surrendered seven runs on six hits, including three homers. The Hillcats lost to Frederick that day, winning the division when Salem was swept in a doubleheader.

Friday night was a much different story.

McKenzie struck out 11 and allowed one run on one hit over six frames as Lynchburg held off Down East, 3-2, to claim the second-half division title with nine games to play.

"I definitely was not thinking about any previous starts, just going out there expecting to be the best I could for my team and the result played out how it did," McKenzie said. "After I found out we clinched, I was celebrating and it was definitely much better celebrating on my end, knowing that I helped the team and not hurt them [this time]."

Lynchburg went 40-29 in the first half, squeaking past Salem on a tiebreaker. It was a more comfortable ride in the second half, with Friday's win equaling the Hillcats' first-half total -- with eight fewer losses (40-21).

"It was a collective effort," manager Tony Mansolino said. "I think we started the year like 1-5 and coming out of Spring Training I'm not so sure that we expected to be 30 games over .500 at this point. We knew we had a good club, but to be in the position we are speaks volumes for the players coming together.

"Our pitching, our hitting, our defense, baserunning, every facet of the game, the players are taking pride in that and they've been executing throughout the season, start to finish. It really stands out what this team has done collectively."

McKenzie has been one of the team's constants. The 42nd overall pick in the 2015 Draft, he raised expectations last year by compiling a 0.55 ERA in just under 50 innings with Class A Short Season Mahoning Valley and earning a promotion to Class A Lake County, where he totaled 49 strikeouts against six walks over 34 innings while posting a 3.18 ERA in six starts.

MiLB include

His follow-up in 2017 has delivered on that potential. With a high leg kick and a delivery that gives him a sharp-breaking curve, McKenzie (11-6, 3.57) can work comfortably in the low- to mid-90s and has a developing changeup. He leads all Minor Leaguers with 176 strikeouts over 136 innings and has yielded one run in three of his last four starts.

"I'm just learning how the game is at a higer level, the little things, the intricacies at each level," McKenzie said. "Whether it's to be down in the zone more or locating my fastball more or how to pitch to hitters, kind of understanding what to throw in certain counts. My development is a bunch of little different things.

"I'd say I'm good where I'm at now, but there's still a lot of development in different areas that I don't know about. I work heavily with my pitching coach [Rigo Beltran], learning to develop the skills I already have and become a more mature pitcher on the mound."

• Get tickets to a Hillcats game »

In Friday's win, Gavin Collins and Martin Cervenka plated runs in the fourth, with Connor Marabell providing some much-needed insurance with an RBI groundout in the sixth.

McKenzie bested Down East's Emerson Martinez, who gave up two runs on two hits and a walk with five strikeouts over five innings.

With the playoffs starting on Sept. 6, the Hillcats can focus on adding the Mills Cup to the division titles.

"Ever since we won the first half, our goal was to win the whole thing," McKenzie said, "and I think our good play in the second half has only been reinforcing that idea and that mentality in the clubhouse."