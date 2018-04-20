Drillers' Ruiz raps out four more hits

The 19-year-old Venezuela native rapped out four hits and scored twice Thursday as Double-A Tulsa drilled Northwest Arkansas, 11-0.

Despite being one of the youngest players in the Texas League, Keibert Ruiz seems to be a quick learner.

Video: Keibert Ruiz bangs out four hits

Ruiz, the Dodgers No. 3 prospect and No. 52 overall, has eight hits in his past 18 at-bats after going through a stretch in which he was just 2-for-22.

The catcher, who batted .316 across two levels in 2017, has raised his average to .286.

"I was struggling. I went through a stretch of 15 at-bats with no hits," he said Monday after blasting two homers. "But I was thinking too much. That's just baseball."

Gameday box score

Ruiz had plenty of help Thursday as the Drillers pounded out 17 hits. Dodgers No. 29 prospect Luke Raley fell a homer short of the cycle, ninth-ranked Will Smith belted a two-run blast and Jacob Scavuzzo added a three-run homer, a double and two singles as Tulsa made quick work of Kansas City's No. 8 prospect Scott Blewett.

Blewett (0-2) allowed six earned runs on eight hits and four walks in 3 2/3 innings. His ERA rose to 6.92.