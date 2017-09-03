Drillers walk off with second-half title

The Dodgers' No. 29 prospect played hero as the Drillers stormed back to defeat Springfield, 6-5, and clinch the Texas League North Division second-half title on Saturday at ONEOK Field.

For a while, it looked like Tulsa would have to keep the Champagne on ice. But Errol Robinson had other ideas.

"It was like a release," Tulsa manager Scott Hennessey said. "All the hard work these guys have put in and their never quit attitude, they've worked so hard every day. They've fought all year and it was fun to watch them enjoy and to see the excitement they had. It was fun to watch."

Tulsa trailed, 5-2, in the eighth before Robinson slugged a two-run homer. Two batters later, the game was tied thanks, to an RBI single by No. 30 prospect Matt Beaty.

After Michael Johnson threw one pitch and stranded two runners in the top of the ninth, it was Robinson again who came through again, this time with a walk-off infield single to send Tulsa to the playoffs for the first time since 2014.

Robinson, a 2016 sixth-round pick, has climbed the ladder quickly in his first full professional season. The Ole Miss product split his first 38 games between Class A Great Lakes and Class A Advanced Rancho Cucamonga before joining the Drillers on June 30. Since his promotion, the 22-year-old has a .275/.359/.358 slash line with a pair of homers and 32 runs scored in 55 games.

"He's a contact hitter that stays in the middle of the field. He can drive the ball the other way, but he's always putting together quality at-bats," Hennessey said. "The guy can really play shortstop and solidified our defense, so what we get out of him offensively is like a bonus."

The Drillers will go into the postseason with MLB.com's No. 51 overall prospect, Yadier Alvarez, as their ace. Since joining Tulsa from Rancho Cucamonga on July 23, the 21-year-old native of Cuba has a 3.55 ERA and 36 strikeouts over 33 innings.

"He's got better every start," Hennessey said. "He can throw three pitches for strikes and his fastball plays up. He's become very comfortable in his setting here and the sky is the limit for Yadier."

Other clinchings

Florida State League

Fort Myers 4, Jupiter 1

Twins No. 30 prospect Lachlan Wells struck out seven over five scoreless innings and Mitchell Kranson hit a go-ahead solo homer as the Miracle clinched the South Division second-half crown. No. 8 prospect Tyler Jay got the win for Fort Myers, who got help when second-place Charlotte was swept in a doubleheader. The Miracle will take on Palm Beach in the first round of the playoffs. Gameday box score

Northwest League

Hillsboro 14, Boise 7

The Hops added the South Division second-half title to their first-half crown, getting a homer, four RBIs and three runs scored from Luis Lara. Ryan Grotjohn chipped in a triple, a single, three RBIs and three runs scored for Hillsboro, which is seeking its third championship in four years. Gameday box score