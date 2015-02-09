Nevin finding power for Yard Goats

Colorado's No. 11 prospect homered in his fourth straight game and doubled to lead Double-A Hartford past Harrisburg, 10-4, on Thursday night at Dunkin' Donuts Park.

The bloodlines and raw power meant big things were expected of Tyler Nevin. He's beginning to show those expectations weren't in vain.

Video: Hartford's Nevin extends lead with solo homer

Nevin's 13th long ball of the year equaled the career high he set last season, giving him eight this month in 24 games. He entered August with five through his first 102 contests. Riding a six-game hitting streak entering Thursday, the son of former big leaguer and current Yankees third-base coach Phil Nevin doubled to center field and scored during the Yard Goats' opening frame. He walked and came home on a wild pitch in the third before grounding out to end the fourth.

With Hartford leading in the seventh, 7-3, Nevin deposited a 2-0 offering from Eduardo Vera over the fence in left-center field for his fourth homer in as many days and fifth multi-hit effort during the modest hitting streak. He's gone 12-for-26 (.462) with four home runs and 12 RBIs in that span. The 22-year-old was hitless in 17 at-bats leading up to the start of the run that began last Saturday against Reading.

Gameday box score

Despite a slow start, the 38th overall pick in the 2015 Draft is batting .253/.349/.404 with 40 extra-base hits and 61 RBIs in 126 games in his first Double-A campaign.

The path as a professional hasn't been a simple one for the native of Poway, California. After debuting with Rookie Advanced Grand Junction in 2015, Nevin played in only one game the following year due to hamstring issues and appeared in 82 contests in 2017 between Class A Short Season Boise and Class A Asheville.

The 6-foot-4, 220-pounder began to show his potential last year when he batted a career-best .328/.386/.503 with Class A Advanced Lancaster. Promoted to Double-A to begin 2019, Nevin struggled following a solid start and was hitting .222 at the end of the first half. His turnaround began in July and has carried over to August, when the first baseman has batted .301 with an OPS of 1.011 while hitting safely in 17 of the 24 games.

Vance Vizcaino, Mylz Jones and Vince Fernandez also went deep for Hartford, which collected 19 hits, including eight for extra bases. Every position player in the starting lineup had at least two hits, led by Brian Serven, Alan Trejo and Jones with three apiece.

Antonio Santos (3-3) was the beneficiary of the offensive outburst. The right-hander allowed three runs on six hits and a walk with six strikeouts over a season-high seven innings.

On the other side, Austin Voth (1-1) was roughed up for six runs on eight hits and a walk with three punchouts in 2 1/3 innings.

Michael A. Taylor stroked four doubles, scored twice and drove in a run and 18th-ranked Nationals prospect Tres Barrera went yard for the Senators.