O'Neill heating up at plate for Redbirds

The Reno Aces might have thought they were done with Tyler O'Neill this month. Then the best team in Triple-A added him to its lineup and O'Neill once again made himself right at home in Nevada.

"He's just getting settled into a new environment and stuff," Redbirds hitting coach Mark Budaska said. "He's got a lot of upside, that kid. He's got tools. He's got a lot of old-school tools -- pop, power, speed, nice throwing arm, real aggressive, understands the game."

Traded from the Mariners to the Cardinals, O'Neill made his Redbirds debut on July 23 and scuffled in his first six games, batting just .190 with a .589 OPS, but the slugger returned to form quickly. With Tacoma prior to the trade, O'Neill hit .317/.394/.730 in his first 16 July games -- including a 5-for-13 stretch with three homers at Reno from July 4-6 -- and he's looked like that hitter again the last few days.

O'Neill started quickly Monday, belting a two-run homer to left field in the first inning, his third for the Redbirds and 22nd this year. The shot was the 22-year-old's eighth against the Aces this season. He belted six against Reno in 11 games with Tacoma and now sports two in his last two games with Memphis.

The British Columbia product lined an RBI single to left in the fifth and grounded a run-scoring double to left in the seventh.

"He hit the homer on a fastball," Budaska said. "He blistered the other RBI (double) over third base about 200 miles an hour. He's real aggressive. Anything in his hot zone, he gets after it and manages it. He hit some balls the last couple days to right-center on breaking balls up out over the plate that I thought he did a real nice job staying on and driving where he should hit the ball. He's doing really nice."

MLB.com's No. 100 overall prospect has 10 RBIs in his last three games and is batting .421 (8-for-19) over a four-game hitting streak. Budaska has been in observation mode through O'Neill's first nine games with the Redbirds and has liked the player he's seen.

"I've been doing this a long time now, so whenever anyone comes to me from a lower level or another team, I just say, 'Go play. Show me what you've got,'" the hitting coach said. "My job is not to try to change anybody. Once you've got a lot of experience, you don't try to do that. My job is to learn them when they're going good and keep them there. That's the difference.

"He's a real exciting young player. I think he has a good future ahead of him. He just has to go through a learning curve just like some guys do at every level. Otherwise he's settling in just fine, barreling baseballs, being real aggressive and he's real athletic. He does a lot of good things.

O'Neill was one of eight Redbirds players with multiple hits in Monday's 23-hit barrage, led by Alex Mejia's four knocks. Memphis went 10-for-23 with runners in scoring position to improve to 71-37 on the year, three wins better than the next-highest win total in Triple-A (Scranton/Wilkes-Barre of the International League) and six victories more than the next-best team in the Pacific Coast League (Fresno).

"We have a really good group of young guys here and they're feeding off each other," Budaska said. "We got in the winning mode, and everyone is excelling while we're doing that which is a really good thing. That's hard to find in the Minor Leagues at this level.

"I remind these guys all the time, I say, 'Where were you last year? You were in Double-A? The job you wanted, you have it now. Don't forget, someone's always trying to take your job in this business. It's competitive, so you better stay on top of things.' I've been at the Triple-A level for so long, and in A-ball and Double-A, I haven't done too much coaching in my career down in those levels. Those are projection levels. They project what they think you can be. Once you get to Triple-A, you have to produce. It's production. You don't produce, there's no other level you go up to. It's a different animal."

St. Louis' No. 3 prospect Jack Flaherty allowed three runs on five hits over 6 2/3 innings. The righty struck out seven while walking two to improve his Triple-A record to 3-1 in his 10th start at the level.