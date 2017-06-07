Kernels' Wells spins six scoreless frames

In his second start back, Wells (3-0) allowed two hits and struck out seven over six innings as Class A Cedar Rapids topped Clinton, 7-2, on Tuesday at Ashford University Field.

Tyler Wells couldn't wait to get back from the disabled list. The right-handed Twins prospect just thought about throwing strikes, and as his rehab progressed, his goal remained the same.

"I felt pretty confident," he said. "During that little stint of being on the DL, I was able to figure out some things, get a feel for all my pitches. That's been a big thing going into my past two starts is being able to throw all my pitches for strikes and basically be able to throw them where I want."

On May 12, Wells was sidelined with a shoulder impingement that he said was similar to bicep tendinitis. The 22-year-old couldn't begin throwing for a week and he ended up missing 18 days with the injury.

"It's pretty frustrating. I've always been one of those guys, I like to be out there with my team, I like to compete. I don't like having to sit out for a long period of time. And I know there are guys who have had long stints on the DL, but two weeks felt like an eternity for me," he said. "I try and stay as healthy as I possibly can, I try to be a workhorse on the mound. I take pride in it. So not being out there really stings a little bit, but I'm happy to be out there with my teammates."

Wells worked around a leadoff single by Nick Zammarelli in the third inning and a two-out base hit by Anthony Jimenez in the fourth. The right-hander didn't issue a walk for the second outing this season, something he especially strives for.

Wells was proud to get through six frames for the first time since April 26, throwing 56 of his 83 pitches for strikes.

"It's really, really heartwarming for me because it basically shows that I'm able to be efficient enough with the pitch count that I have right now," the Cal State Bernardino product said. "Knowing that I can go into the sixth and have efficient innings is pretty good and keep them between 10 to 15 pitches each is pretty good. I think it really shows how I've been attacking the hitters and trying to be efficient and getting quick outs, especially ground-ball outs."

In two starts since coming back from injury, Wells has yielded three hits and two walks with 17 strikeouts over 10 scoreless innings. The 15th-round pick in last year's Draft lowered his season ERA to 2.05 in 44 innings across eight starts, and Wells gave a lot of credit to his support system of catchers Caleb Hamilton and Ben Rortvedt, Cedar Rapids pitching coach J.P. Martinez and manager Tommy Watkins.

"[I've been] aggressive. I've always been that way. It worked for me in college pretty well ... being able to throw all your pitches for strikes, being able to mix things up really well. I think a big turning point was the relationship between me and my catchers," the 6-foot-8 hurler said. "I think having that connection with my catchers and talking to my pitching coach, I think all those come into play as far as my success so far this season."

Wells also has gotten support from Jermaine Palacios on both sides of the ball. The shortstop fell a double shy of the cycle as he boosted his average to .327 and has collected eight hits, five runs and four RBIs over his last three games.

"Oh my, what I didn't I see out of him? That kid is something else. He's truly fun to watch, every at-bat's a grind, he goes out there and he just wants to hit. And watching him every day at the plate, it's a pleasure," Wells said. "To be honest, whenever I watch him, I don't know how to get him out, and he's on my own team.

"It's really fun. Not only is he a great hitter, he's a great shortstop. I love having him at shortstop, he makes great plays all the time. He's just a great person in general."