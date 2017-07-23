Canadians wrap up first-half division title

"I've been through enough of it, and you can ask each individual staff member and you'll probably get a different answer," he said. "But I felt confident in whoever was pitching, confident in whoever the ball was hit to that they'd make a play."

On the verge of clinching its first playoff berth in three years, things started to get dicey for Class A Short Season Vancouver in the ninth inning, though you wouldn't have known it by watching manager Rich Miller.

"I've been in it an awful lot of years and I've had a lot of different types of excitement, and just to see the excitement and the happiness in the players' faces -- they all had a lot of words inside celebrating before I got a chance to talk," Miller said. "They thanked the staff, this, that and everything else. Really, it's their team, it's their win, the way they worked. It's really a great accomplishment. We still have work to do, we're not going to let up in the second half, but our goal was to get into the playoffs."

With the game tied at 5-5 and two outs in the eighth inning, Blue Jays eighth-round pick Kacy Clemens delivered the decisive blow with a two-run triple to center field. The Volcanoes answered with a run in the ninth, but William Ouellette came in to record the final out, pick up his fourth save and set off the celebration.

Miller believes the late-inning heroics speak to a team that has a lot of tenacity, especially after dropping 10 of 13 games heading into Saturday's contest.

"We went through some rough spurts," the skipper said. "We just played a Hillsboro team that annihilated us -- they were so hot for five games. And then for our players to come here and bounce back, you've got to be able to take the ups and downs of this game. If you get too high or get too low because of the way things happen, you'll never survive. These kids, they did a good job. They are good men off the field and good men in the clubhouse and they're good teammates who really root for each other."

Third-round pick Riley Adams collected a double on a two-hit night for the Canadians. The catching prospect has thrived in the middle of the lineup, ranking second in the circuit with a .344 average and third with a .920 OPS. Miller has been impressed with Adams' play on both sides of the ball in the 24 games he's been with the club.

"He comes from a good college program," Miller said of the University of San Diego product. "Riley has improved as a defensive catcher, and he said he was a pretty good defensive catcher in college. But Jose Mayorga is our first base coach and also our catching coach and he's done a really good job working with Riley. ... He's been a big bat hitting [fourth or fifth] or whatever. He's a tough out at the plate and a very intelligent catcher and he'll only get better learning to call games. And he called a very good game tonight."

Through his first five outings, including four starts, 11th-round pick Donnie Sellers sports a 4.63 ERA and 1.54 WHIP. As a whole, the pitching staff ranks fifth in the league with a 4.66 ERA. It's hard to find the Canadians at the top of any statistical category, but Miller sees this as a team that finds ways to win by doing the little things.

"There's teams that have won Super Bowls and World Series and they don't necessarily have the great numbers statistically, they just play well and together as a team," Miller said. "They rise when someone needs to rise over somebody else, and it's just a credit to these guys.

"You can get wrapped up in stats, there are important stats to look at, like Salem-Keizer likes to run a lot. We know they're going to run a lot, so we're prepared for that. But batting averages, ERAs don't necessarily win you ballgames. It's quality at-bats, quality pitches, not worrying about your ERA or at-bats that wins you ballgames."