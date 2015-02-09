Robles makes the cut with Nationals

Baseball's No. 4 overall talent Victor Robles will be with the Nationals when they open the regular season Thursday at home against the Mets.

Washington's top prospect made the grade on the heels of a terrific spring, batting .321/.431/.509 in 22 games. One of the fastest players in the game with a 75-grade run tool, Robles swiped seven bases in Grapefruit League play, getting caught just once. The 21-year-old showcased impressive strike-zone control, walking 10 times with nine strikeouts.

Unlike some other top prospects opening this season, Robles' first action with the Nationals this year won't mark his Major League debut. The outfielder has appeared in 34 big league games over the past two seasons as a September callup, batting .277/.337/.506.

Robles likely would've been a Major League regular last season had he not injured his left elbow while diving to make a catch in the fourth game of the year at Triple-A Syracuse. After spending three months on the disabled list, during which time fellow young outfielder Juan Soto took Washington by storm, Robles made his way back to the Chiefs. In 40 total Triple-A games, the Santo Domingo native hit .278/.356/.386 with 14 stolen bases and 22 runs scored.

Robles joins a crowd of Top 100 prospects named to Major League rosters for Thursday's openers across baseball including the Padres trio of No. 2 overall prospect Fernando Tatis Jr., No. 26 Francisco Mejia and No. 34 Chris Paddack along with White Sox outfielder Eloy Jimenez (No. 3) and Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (No. 51).