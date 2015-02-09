Robles' night spearheads Chiefs rally

The top Nationals prospect collected three singles, scored three runs and reached base four times as Triple-A Syracuse rallied from an early seven-run deficit to defeat Pawtucket, 11-10, in 13 innings Monday night at NBT Bank Stadium.

Video: Syracuse's Robles singles for a third time

Robles notched his second three-hit effort in four outings since returning from a 12-game rehab assignment with the Nationals' Rookie-level Gulf Coast League squad and Class A Short Season Auburn.

After collecting three hits in his Triple-A return Saturday, the Dominican Republic native went hitless in eight at-bats over his next two games. He put an end to that brief slide with a single to left field leading off the bottom of the first inning before beating out an infield hit to third base in the third. MLB.com's No. 5 overall prospect reached in the fifth on a throwing error by Pawtucket starter Justin Haley and struck out to end the sixth.

Gameday box score

Robles walked and scored on Yadiel Hernandez's RBI single in the eighth to draw the Chiefs even, 7-7. After his club fell behind in the top of the 10th, he began the bottom of the inning at second and scored on a wild pitch to send the game into the 11th. With Syracuse trailing by two runs in the 12th, the 21-year-old singled to left and scored the tying run on a double by Washington's No. 26 prospect, Jose Marmolejos. He was on deck in the 13th when Irving Falu scored the winning run on a throwing error by shortstop Ivan De Jesus.

Robles played in his 20th game of the season -- eighth in Triple-A -- after he spent two months on the disabled list with a hyperextended left elbow he sustained on April 9. The 6-foot, 190-pound outfielder was coming off a whirlwind 2017 season that began in Class A Advanced Potomac and ended with a 13-game cameo in the Majors. In between, Robles batted .300/.382/.493 with 55 extra-base hits, 73 runs scored and 27 stolen bases in 114 games between Double-A Harrisburg and Potomac. He joined Washington on Sept. 7 and hit .250 with four RBIs in 24 at-bats.

MiLB include

Hernandez amassed a career-high four hits, including a homer, and three RBIs. Pedro Severino also went deep for the Chiefs, who racked up 18 hits and seven walks.

Bengie Gonzalez (1-0), who began the game at shortstop and reached safely four times, pitched a perfect 13th to pick up the win.

Rusney Castillo homered and drove in three runs for Pawtucket, which got three-hit games from Boston's No. 16 prospect Sam Travis and Brandon Phillips.

Red Sox outfielder Cole Sturgeon (0-1) singled twice and drove in two runs, but suffered the loss by allowing an unearned run in the 13th.