Vlad Jr. caps four-hit effort with walk-off blast

MLB.com's No. 2 overall prospect belted a three-run walk-off homer to cap a 4-for-4 effort and give Double-A New Hampshire a 6-5 win over Binghamton in the opener of Sunday's doubleheader at Northeast Delta Dental Stadium.

While still in Double-A continuing his statistical dominance of the level, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. keeps finding ways to make his legend grow.

Video: Vladimir Guerrero Jr hits a walkoff home run

Already working on a three-hit day, Guerrero came to the plate with the potential tying run in scoring position, thanks to back-to-back doubles by No. 28 Blue Jays prospect Jonathan Davis second-ranked Bo Bichette. On an 0-1 pitch from reliever Tyler Bashlor, Guerrero clobbered his eighth homer of the season to center field to set off a celebration.

Prior to the game-winner, Guerrero laced singles to right-center in the first inning, up the middle in the third and to left in the fifth. The four-hit effort put the 19-year-old's slash line at .423/468/.705 through 38 Eastern League games.

Gameday box score

Guerrero has been held hitless only twice in the 18 he's played this month and has multiple hits in 10. Sunday's performance was the third baseman's second four-hit day this week, matching Wednesday's feat, his only other four-hit showing of the season.

In two months with New Hampshire, Guerrero has gone without a hit five times. After a blistering April in which he batted .380/.442/.582, the son of the former outfielder who will be enshrined in the Baseball Hall of Fame this summer has been even better in May. The younger Guerrero is hitting .471/.500/.843 with six of his eight homers this month.

Kevin Taylor went 2-for-4 and Mets No. 17 prospect Jhoan Urena homered for the Rumble Ponies.

Binghamton came back to win the nightcap, 10-8 in nine innings, as the Rumble Ponies scored three times each in the eighth and ninth and finally held off the Fisher Cats.

Guerrero had a single in game two, while Bichette was hitless in four at-bats.

For the Rumble Ponies, Jeff McNeil continued his recent home run tear, blasting his 12th and fifth in seven games. Matt Oberste's three-run homer in the ninth was the deciding blow.