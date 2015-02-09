Twins prospects break out big bats

Javier, who missed the entire 2018 season after having surgery to repair a torn labrum last May, exited after three innings "as a precaution for a right quad strain," MLB.com's Do-Hyoung Park reported . The fourth-ranked prospect in the Twins system, Javier is hitting .286 (2-for-7) with an RBI and two runs scored this spring.

Wander Javier had a hit and an RBI before leaving early with a right quad strain in the Twins' 12-9 victory over the Orioles on Friday afternoon in Fort Myers.

The 20-year-old infielder hit an RBI double in the second inning and Luke Raley, the Twins' No. 26 prospect, added his first spring homer, a two-run drive in the third that plated Randy Cesar. Twins No. 6 prospect Brent Rooker singled and scored a run in the win.

Orioles No. 25 prospect Drew Jackson belted a two-run homer in the sixth. The 25-year-old shortstop and 2015 fifth-round pick is hitting .400 this spring.

In other spring action:

Marlins 7, Braves 6

Austin Dean went 1-for-3 with two RBIs to help Miami edge Atlanta in Lake Buena Vista. Dean, the Marlins' No. 27 prospect, plated Brian Anderson with a single in the fifth inning, then knocked in Jon Berti with a sacrifice fly in the seventh. He's hitting .286 this spring. Braves No. 5 prospect Austin Riley singled in his only at-bat, while fourth-ranked Cristian Pache went 0-for-1 with an RBI groundout and a run scored. Box score

Phillies 3, Blue Jays 2

Blue Jays No. 15 prospect Trent Thornton worked around a walk with two strikeouts over 1 1/3 scoreless innings. He also plunked Bryce Harper in the ankle, forcing the newest Phillie to leave the game. Box score

Nationals 11, Mets 3

No. 4 overall prospect Victor Robles went 0-for-2 with a walk and a strikeout for the Nationals. Top Mets prospect Pete Alonso went 0-for-1. Eric Hanhold (No. 25) allowed a run on one hit and one walk in one inning in relief of Steven Matz. Box score

Rays (ss) 7, Tigers 3

Tigers No. 19 prospect Spencer Turnbull turned in a solid start, allowing one run on five hits over four innings, but Detroit fell to a split squad of Rays in Port Charlotte. Turnbull fanned two, walked one and lowered his spring ERA to 2.70. Brock Deatherage, the Tigers' 10th-round pick last June, stole a base and scored a run after entering as a pinch-runner. Box score

Rangers 5, Indians 2

Rangers No. 25 prospect Jose Trevino singled once in two plate appearances. Box score

Angels 5, Giants 5

Angels No. 21 prospect Jared Walsh allowed one hit, walked one and struck out one in an inning of scoreless relief. No. 28 prospect Brennon Lund singled twice in three plates appearances for the Angels Box score

Angels (ss) 2, D-backs 1

Angels No. 8 prospect Matt Thaiss singled and walked in three plate appearances, bringing his spring average to .387. Fourteenth-ranked Ty Buttrey picked up the win after allowing one hit in an inning of scoreless relief that dropped his ERA to 3.18. Box score

Brewers 6, Padres 2

Padres No. 21 prospect Tucupita Marcano singled and scored a run in his lone at-bat. Box score

Rockies 2, Royals 1

Rockies No. 4 prospect Peter Lambert started and allowed an unearned run on three hits over 3 2/3 innings. The 21-year-old right-hander struck out two without issuing a walk. Ben Bowden (No. 17) added two strikeouts in a hitless frame. At the plate, top Rockies prospect Brendan Rodgers singled in his only at-bat to raise his spring average to .222. Box score

Cubs 11, White Sox 9

Cubs No. 2 prospect Nico Hoerner smacked an RBI double down the right field line in the eighth inning. The 21-year-old shortstop has had such a productive spring that his 1-for-2 day lowered his Cactus League average to .636. Dakota Mekkes (No. 24) tossed a hitless eighth, striking out one. For the White Sox, No. 4 prospect Luis Robert plated two runs with a game-tying double in the seventh. Nick Madrigal (No. 5) was 1-for-2 with an RBI single and 17th-ranked Laz Rivera went 2-for-2 with an RBI double. Ryan Burr -- the club's 30th-ranked prospect -- struck out two in a scoreless eighth. Box score