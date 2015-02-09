Kieboom surging to finish in Fall League

The second-ranked Washington prospect logged four singles, driving in a run and scoring another, and Miami's No. 17 prospect Jordan Yamamoto delivered five one-hit innings as Salt River fell to Peoria, 5-4, in 10 innings.

Kieboom struck out in his first trip to the plate before hitting safely the rest of the day. Baseball's No. 37 overall prospect singled to center field in the fourth inning, scoring two batters later on a passed ball charged to Joe DeCarlo (Mariners), and then singled on a bouncer through the left side in the sixth. After lacing another knock to center leading off the eighth, the shortstop punched an RBI single to left in the 10th to give his team a brief lead. The effort boosted the 21-year-old's average to .319 for the Rafters.

Yamamoto faced only four baserunners over his five scoreless frames. The right-hander retired the Javelinas in order in the first before pitching out of a jam in the second. San Diego's No. 23 prospect Hudson Potts was caught stealing second after a leadoff single to left, but Peoria put runners at the corners on a walk to 13th-ranked Padres prospect Buddy Reed and a fielding error charged to left fielder Daniel Johnson (the Nationals No. 7 prospect) that allowed Weston Wilson (Brewers) to reach. With two gone, Yamamoto got out of the frame on a fielder's choice by DeCarlo.

Just one more batter reached against the righty in the final three innings -- Ray-Patrick Diddier on a throwing error by Kieboom in the third -- but was caught stealing by Salt River catcher Tres Barrera (the No. 15 Nationals prospect). Yamamoto retired the final six batters he faced and struck out six but didn't factor into the decision.

The Rafters led 3-2 going into the bottom of the ninth before an RBI triple to center by Brewers No. 19 prospect Trent Grisham. After Kieboom's go-ahead single in the 10th for the visitors, the Javelinas rallied in the bottom of the frame. With two outs, Wilson lined a single to center to bring home the game-winning run.

In other AFL action:

Scorpions 5, Saguaros 4

Scottsdale walked off on an RBI single by Darick Hall (Phillies) and an two-run double by top Mets prospect Andres Gimenez. New York's No. 2 prospect Peter Alonso (Mets) collected an RBI single and Ronnie Dawson (Astros) added a solo shot. For the visitors, top overall prospect Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays) reached base three times with a two-run single and a pair of walks. Andy Young (Cardinals) and Meibrys Viloria (Royals) contributed an RBI apiece. Gameday box score

Desert Dogs 4, Solar Sox 2

Li-Jen Chu (Indians) knocked an RBI double and Orioles No. 12 prospect Ryan McKenna worked a bases-loaded walk to tie the game in the fourth inning for Glendale. In the sixth, Jared Walker (Dodgers) ripped a two-run double. Indians eliever Rob Kaminsky (3-0) lowered his ERA to 1.86 by allowing one hit and striking out one in 1 1/3 innings. David MacKinnon (Angels) and P.J. Higgins (Cubs) each plated a run for Mesa. Gameday box score