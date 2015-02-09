Soto gaining steam at plate with P-Nats

Despite an injury-plagued campaign, Juan Soto put up a .351/.415/. slash line in his first taste of full-season ball. Now the Nationals No. 2 prospect is showing what he can do when he's healthy.

On Saturday, Soto put together his best performance since being promoted to the Carolina League, going 3-for-5 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored in Class A Advanced Potomac's 8-3 victory over Lynchburg at Calvin Falwell Field.

The P-Nats scored all of their runs in the middle innings, with Soto playing a major role in the outburst.

After an inning-ending groundout in the first, the native of the Dominican Republic delivered an RBI double to center field in the fourth off Lynchburg starter Jake Paulson and scored three batters later. Soto singled to load the bases, setting the table for a five-run inning. His third hit came in the sixth as he again plated Nats No. 3 prospect Carter Kieboom, this time with a single to center.

Rhett Wiseman smacked a three-run homer, his third, to cap the big fifth inning.

Potomac starter Joan Baez (1-1) picked up the win, allowing two runs on four hits and two walks while striking out seven over five frames.