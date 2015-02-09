Soto keeps advancing, keeps producing

The Nationals' second-ranked prospect collected three hits in the completion of a suspended game Wednesday, then slugged a go-ahead two-run homer as Harrisburg beat Bowie, 5-4, in the regularly scheduled contest at Prince George's Stadium.

Soto's blast to right field on a 1-1 count came against Orioles No. 7 prospect Keegan Akin in the fifth inning and broke a 2-2 tie.

MLB.com's No. 15 overall prospect has experienced an expeditious rise through the Nats system this year. After starting the season in Class A Hagerstown and batting .373/.486/.814 in 16 games, he moved up to the Carolina League, where he was just as dynamic, hitting .371 with a 1.256 OPS.

Promoted to Double-A a week ago, he homered, doubled and drove in four runs in his Eastern League debut. He had two hits before Tuesday's game was suspended, then picked up a third when play resumed and has a .296/.387/.943 slash line in seven games with Harrisburg. The Senators ended up dropping a 5-4 decision.

"He's just so well-prepared every day," Harrisburg manager Matthew LeCroy said after Soto's debut. "There's a lot of things in his games I'm sure he's got to get better at -- defensively ... and the baserunning. But the hitting part, he's very mature. He looked really good in BP, not trying to hit home runs. [He] had a plan. That's always good to see in a young kid."

Soto has been a menace to Eastern League pitchers with runners in scoring position, driving in eight runs and hitting .417 with a 1.500 OPS in 12 at-bats.

Orioles No. 2 prospect Ryan Mountcastle went 3-for-3 with a pair of doubles for Bowie in the regularly scheduled contest. MLB.com's No. 90 overall prospect suffered a broken hand during Spring Training and is batting .400/.429/.480 in seven games since joining the Baysox.