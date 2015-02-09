Garcia off to scorching start with Saguaros

The second-ranked Nationals prospect went 4-for-5 with a double and two runs scored on Opening Night in the Arizona Fall League as the Saguaros beat Glendale, 4-2, on Wednesday at Camelback Ranch.

There was nothing surprising about this start for Luis Garcia.

Garcia recorded a pair of four-hit efforts during the regular season with Double-A Harrisburg. On June 8, he went 4-for-5 with a double and an RBI at Reading, then collected four singles, drove in a pair of runs and scored once in an 11-2 victory over Richmond on July 2.

Against the Desert Dogs, MLB.com's No. 92 overall prospect fell behind, 0-2, against right-hander Jordan Johnson before finding a hole on the left side of the infield for knock in the opening frame. He stole second and came around to score two batters later on a single to left by Senators teammate Jakson Reetz.

In the third, the 19-year-old laced a double to right and came home on a single by Royals prospect Travis Jones.

After flying out to begin the sixth, Garcia lined a single to center off righty Vince Arobio in the seventh and hammered another base hit to right against Dauri Moreta with two out in the ninth.

Garcia spent the year in the Eastern League, where he posted a .257/.280/.337 slash line with four dingers, four triples, 22 doubles, 66 runs scored and 30 RBIs in 129 games.

Yankees prospect Josh Stowers launched a solo homer to left in the seventh for Surprise.

A pair of long balls accounted for Glendale's offense as No. 11 White Sox prospect Micker Adolfo and Dodgers outfielder Jeren Kendall went yard.