Nats promote Fedde for big league debut

Washington skipper Dusty Baker confirmed the Nationals will promote their No. 3 prospect from Triple-A Syracuse to start in place of Stephen Strasburg on Saturday against the Rockies. Strasburg was removed from Sunday's start vs. Arizona with right forearm discomfort, but has not been placed on the disabled list.

At one point this season, it looked like Erick Fedde's Major League debut would come in a relief role. The 24-year-old right-hander instead will take the hill as a starter this weekend.

The Nationals' top pitching prospect has a 4-4 record with a 3.72 ERA in 27 appearances, 16 in relief, across two levels this season. Washington's relievers sport the Major League's worst bullpen ERA at 5.13, and Fedde was moved from a starting role after seven appearances with Double-A Harrisburg to give the Nats the option of an midseason callup.

The 2014 first-round pick enjoyed initial success as a reliever, posting a 2.63 ERA with 19 strikeouts and four walks over 13 2/3 innings before being promoted to Syracuse on June 13 and amassing a 3.86 ERA in 9 1/3 frames. Despite showing he could handle the role, Washington moved Fedde back into the rotation on July 3 against Buffalo.

The right-hander didn't record an out while facing seven batters as he was tagged for six runs on five hits with two walks in a subsequent 6-2 loss. The Las Vegas native has rebounded to surrender three runs on 10 hits with eight strikeouts and no walks in 11 2/3 innings over three starts.

On July 19, Fedde threw 55 of 71 pitches for strikes over five innings, but did not factor into the decision in Syracuse's loss to Louisville.

Fedde's arsenal includes a low-90s fastball, a plus slider and a changeup that profiles as average, but plays well off his fastball. He commands all three pitches well and works around the strike zone, posting 21 walks in 77 1/3 innings this year.