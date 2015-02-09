Nats' Garcia reassigned to Minors camp

The Nationals' third-ranked prospect , all of 18 years old, earned an invite to his first Major League Spring Training this year after a strong showing in the Minors in 2018. But his tenure this spring as a non-roster invitee with the big club ended Wednesday when Washington reassigned him to Minor League camp.

Video: Hagerstown's Garcia knocked a two-run homer

The No. 75 overall prospect displayed why he was worthy of such an invitation in 15 spring games. Garcia went 6-for-19 (.316) with seven runs scored, two RBIs and two walks. The left-handed hitter went 3-for-3 with two RBIs and scored twice on Sunday, his best Grapefruit League showing.

As one of the top international signees in the 2016 class, the Nationals threw Garcia right into the fire in 2018 with a full season in the Minors. The Dominican Republic native handled the task with aplomb, batting a combined .298/.336/.406 between Class A Hagerstown and Class A Advanced Potomac.

Garcia needed only 78 games to show Washington he required more of a challenge than the South Atlantic League, and was even better as the Carolina League's youngest player during the second half of the season. Over 49 games with Potomac, Garcia hit .299 with a .750 OPS, four homers and 23 RBIs.

Evidenced by the organization's aggression in promoting Juan Soto last year, Garcia could follow a fast track to the upper levels of the system. Soto debuted in the Majors when he was 19, and Garcia is still two months shy of his 19th birthday.

The Nationals also reassigned infielder Matt Reynolds, utilityman Brandon Snyder and infielder Jacob Wilson. Austin Adams was optioned.