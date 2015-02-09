Nats' Robles makes case for roster spot

The top Nationals prospect continued his impressive Spring Training by going 2-for-2 with a double and two RBIs for Washington in a 4-4 Grapefruit League result with the St. Louis Cardinals at FITTEAM Ballpark of the Palm Beaches in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Victor Robles is making it difficult on Washington's brass to send the outfielder back down to the Minors.

Robles, MLB.com's No. 4 overall prospect, put Washington on the board with a two-run double deep to left field off the first pitch he saw from right-hander Miles Mikolas in the second inning.

In the fourth, Robles went after the first offering from No. 4 Cardinals prospect Dakota Hudson and hit a ground ball back up the middle and into center for a base knock. The 21-year-old was replaced in center by Zach Collier in the fifth.

Robles is now sporting a .362/.475/.574 slash line with two homers, a triple, two doubles, 10 RBIs, 13 runs and seven stolen bases in 20 Spring games.

St. Louis' No. 28 prospect Max Schrock went 2-for-3 with a double, a walk, an RBI and a run scored. Hudson allowed three hits and a pair of walks while fanning three over six scoreless frames for the Cardinals.

In other spring action:

Mets 12, Atlanta 2

Top Mets prospect Pete Alonso continued his tear through the Grapefruit League with three hits -- including a double -- an RBI and three runs scored. The 24-year-old is now hitting .375/.403/.641 with four homers, five doubles, 11 RBIs and 11 runs in 20 Spring games. New York's No. 3 prospect Ronny Mauricio went 2-for-3 with a walk, two RBIs and a run, and Will Toffey (No. 16) finished with a double, a sacrifice-fly RBI and a walk for the Mets. Atlanta's fifth-ranked prospect Austin Riley singled and walked in his only two plate appearances. Box score

Red Sox 12, Pirates (ss) 3

Second-ranked Pirates prospect Ke'Bryan Hayes launched a three-run shot to center in the sixth -- his third of Spring Training. Pittsburgh's No. 8 prospect Bryan Reynolds collected a pair of singles. Box score

Pirates (ss) 5, Phillies 3

No. 4 Pirates prospect Oneil Cruz clubbed his second dinger of the spring with a solo shot in the fifth. Pittsburgh's No. 15 prospect Will Craig worked a walk in the sixth and came around to score, while 18th-ranked Pablo Reyes collected a hit, a walk and scored a run. Box score

Blue Jays (ss) 7, Yankees 3

No. 25 Blue Jays prospect Samad Taylor lined a go-ahead two-RBI single to left in the seventh and also walked, and 30th-ranked Cal Stevenson entered the game as a pinch-runner, singled and scored twice. Right-hander Elvis Luciano (No. 28) recorded his first Spring win after allowing a hit and a walk while striking out two over a pair of scoreless frames of relief for Toronto. Box score

Tigers 8, Rays 7

No. 8 Tigers prospect Christin Stewart put Detroit on the board with a bases-clearing, three-run double in the first -- he also scored in the frame. Jose Azocar (No. 30) singled and scored. Tampa Bay's 16th-ranked prospect Josh Lowe doubled and scored. Box score