Nats' Robles makes case for roster spot
No. 4 overall prospect doubles, singles and drives in a pair
By MiLB.com Staff | March 23, 2019 3:31 PM
Victor Robles is making it difficult on Washington's brass to send the outfielder back down to the Minors.
The top Nationals prospect continued his impressive Spring Training by going 2-for-2 with a double and two RBIs for Washington in a 4-4 Grapefruit League result with the St. Louis Cardinals at FITTEAM Ballpark of the Palm Beaches in West Palm Beach, Florida.
Robles, MLB.com's No. 4 overall prospect, put Washington on the board with a two-run double deep to left field off the first pitch he saw from right-hander Miles Mikolas in the second inning.
In the fourth, Robles went after the first offering from No. 4 Cardinals prospect Dakota Hudson and hit a ground ball back up the middle and into center for a base knock. The 21-year-old was replaced in center by Zach Collier in the fifth.
Robles is now sporting a .362/.475/.574 slash line with two homers, a triple, two doubles, 10 RBIs, 13 runs and seven stolen bases in 20 Spring games.
St. Louis' No. 28 prospect Max Schrock went 2-for-3 with a double, a walk, an RBI and a run scored. Hudson allowed three hits and a pair of walks while fanning three over six scoreless frames for the Cardinals.
In other spring action:
Mets 12, Atlanta 2
Top Mets prospect Pete Alonso continued his tear through the Grapefruit League with three hits -- including a double -- an RBI and three runs scored. The 24-year-old is now hitting .375/.403/.641 with four homers, five doubles, 11 RBIs and 11 runs in 20 Spring games. New York's No. 3 prospect Ronny Mauricio went 2-for-3 with a walk, two RBIs and a run, and Will Toffey (No. 16) finished with a double, a sacrifice-fly RBI and a walk for the Mets. Atlanta's fifth-ranked prospect Austin Riley singled and walked in his only two plate appearances. Box score
Red Sox 12, Pirates (ss) 3
Second-ranked Pirates prospect Ke'Bryan Hayes launched a three-run shot to center in the sixth -- his third of Spring Training. Pittsburgh's No. 8 prospect Bryan Reynolds collected a pair of singles. Box score
Pirates (ss) 5, Phillies 3
No. 4 Pirates prospect Oneil Cruz clubbed his second dinger of the spring with a solo shot in the fifth. Pittsburgh's No. 15 prospect Will Craig worked a walk in the sixth and came around to score, while 18th-ranked Pablo Reyes collected a hit, a walk and scored a run. Box score
Blue Jays (ss) 7, Yankees 3
No. 25 Blue Jays prospect Samad Taylor lined a go-ahead two-RBI single to left in the seventh and also walked, and 30th-ranked Cal Stevenson entered the game as a pinch-runner, singled and scored twice. Right-hander Elvis Luciano (No. 28) recorded his first Spring win after allowing a hit and a walk while striking out two over a pair of scoreless frames of relief for Toronto. Box score
Tigers 8, Rays 7
No. 8 Tigers prospect Christin Stewart put Detroit on the board with a bases-clearing, three-run double in the first -- he also scored in the frame. Jose Azocar (No. 30) singled and scored. Tampa Bay's 16th-ranked prospect Josh Lowe doubled and scored. Box score
