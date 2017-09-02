Whitecaps finish atop East Division again

After clinching the first-half Eastern Division crown, the Whitecaps locked up first place in the second half with a 4-0 victory over South Bend on Friday night at Four Winds Field. Eudis Idrogo allowed three hits and three walks while fanning two over 5 2/3 innings to help West Michigan record its 27th shutout.

For a team that set a Midwest League record for shutouts this year, it was only fitting that another memorable moment for Class A West Michigan was centered around its pitching staff.

Video: 'Caps lock up 1st place in 2nd half with 89th win

"I'm very proud of every single one of my kids," pitching coach Jorge Cordova said Aug. 12 after the Whitecaps set the shutout record. "They follow directions, they follow everything that I've preached since the first day in April. We've promoted nine pitchers to the next level. But the idea is that we're going to go after the hitters and trust what they have -- talking about the stuff they have. Throwing the ball over the plate and letting the hitters swing the bat. And, obviously, throwing quality pitches down in the zone."

West Michigan has recorded 44 second-half wins to boost its season total to 89. One more victory would give the Whitecaps the second 90-win season in their 24-year history. First-year skipper Mike Rabelo was named Midwest League Manager of the Year last month.

Aside from the shutout mark, the pitching staff is first on the circuit in ERA (2.75), saves (46) and WHIP (1.12). After posting a 2.86 ERA in 11 starts in the first half, Idrogo (7-7) has stayed in control in the second half with a 3.15 ERA and 1.27 WHIP in 12 outings. Anthony Castro also has thrived, ranking second in the league with a 2.49 ERA over 108 1/3 innings.

Before a promotion to Class A Advanced Lakeland on Aug. 4, No. 13 Tigers prospect Gregory Soto -- who was named the league's best left-handed pitcher -- went 10-1 with a 2.25 ERA in 18 starts.

"He can throw a 95-plus fastball with the location. He understood and that was part of his success in the Midwest League," Cordova said. "He went after hitters, he trusted what he could do and didn't try to overpower anyone."

After closing out the regular season with a three-game set against Fort Wayne, the Whitecaps will begin their best-of-3 first-round playoff series with Dayton on Wednesday.