White homers twice in Travs' victory

The fourth-ranked Mariners prospect hit his second and third roundtrippers of the month and tied his career high with five RBIs as Double-A Arkansas cruised to an 8-1 victory over Springfield on Friday at Hammons Field.

After launching eight long balls in June, Evan White saw his power numbers dip in July. A night after clubbing a tater, he continued his power surge.

Video: White belts three-run jack

After grounding out in his first at-bat, MLB.com's No. 74 overall prospect deposited a 2-0 offering from Tommy Parsons into the left field lawn seats for his 15th homer of the season. The leadoff blast extended the Travelers' lead to 2-0 in the fourth inning.

With two outs in the sixth, White came up with runners on first and third and got to Parsons again. He socked the right-hander's first pitch over the left field fence, capping his second multi-homer game of the season and giving Arkansas a 6-0 cushion.

The right-handed slugger tied his career high in RBIs in the seventh, plating Mariners No. 28 prospect Donnie Walton with a single to right. Walton finished a homer shy of the cycle, going 3-for-5 with a pair of runs scored.

Gameday box score

Tenth-ranked M's prospect Kyle Lewis smacked two solo shots for his third career multi-homer effort and first since May 28, 2018 with Class A Advanced Modesto.

Ricardo Sanchez (8-8), Seattle's No. 24 prospect, yielded three hits and struck out two over seven scoreless innings. After allowing a one-out single to Elehuris Montero in the second, the 22-year-old southpaw retired the last 16 batters he faced.

Nine-time All-Star catcher Yadier Molina went 1-for-3 in a rehab appearance for Springfield, while Cardinals No. 2 prospect Dylan Carlson singled and stole a base in four trips to the plate.