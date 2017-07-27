White Sox acquire prospect Gillaspie from Rays

The White Sox have added another talented prospect to their farm system as part of their grand rebuild.

Gillaspie, who was the Rays' No. 10 prospect, slots in at No. 14 in a White Sox system seemingly getting deeper by the day. The 24-year-old switch-hitter was batting .227/.296/.357 with nine homers, two triples and 15 doubles in 95 games at Triple-A Durham. He was put on the disabled list after fracturing his big toe on a foul ball Tuesday but is expected to be back in a week or two.

The brother of Giants infielder Conor Gillaspie, he was taken with the 20th overall in 2014 out of Wichita State. He's shown some pop during his pro career, hitting 17 homers in 79 games in his first full season and 18 over 132 contests between Double-A and Triple-A last year. That power is his loudest tool, but it hasn't been as present in 2017 during his return to Durham.

Gillaspie has only played first base during his career -- a position held down on Chicago's North Side by All-Star Jose Abreu, who won't become a free agent until after the 2019 season. Should Gillaspie turn the power back on, it's possible one of the two could take over full-time designated hitter duties to get both of their bats in the Major League lineup.

Video: Gillaspie goes yard for Durham

The Nebraska native joins Eloy Jimenez, Blake Rutherford, Dylan Cease, Ryan Cordell and Ian Clarkin as solid prospects who've been added to the White Sox system by trades this month.

Jennings gives the Rays a much-needed left-handed option out of the bullpen. The 30-year-old put up a 3.45 ERA with 38 strikeouts and 18 walks in 44 1/3 innings for the White Sox this season. He's been particularly tough against lefties, holding them to a .169 average in 85 plate appearances.