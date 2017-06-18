Dunning twirls first career shutout for Dash

Dunning (3-2) kept cool and spun the first shutout of his career to lead the Dash to a 2-0 win over Buies Creek in Game 1 of their doubleheader at Jim Perry Stadium. The right-hander scattered three hits and a walk and fanned seven over seven innings.

"It was a little hot out there," the No. 11 White Sox prospect said with a laugh. "I was able to hyrdate."

As Dane Dunning fell into an early groove during Saturday's start for Class A Advanced Winston-Salem, he thought about an aspect of his game that couldn't be overlooked with the temperature rising into the high 70s.

"It's a great feeling, no matter what," Dunning said. "Just going out there and being able to perform for the team and be able to put up zeros and get the team a 'W'. That's mainly the biggest thing, just helping the team get a win. If I can do that every time, I'm going to be a happy camper."

Saturday's effort marked the second complete game of Dunning's career as he fired off nine innings of one-run ball in a loss last Aug. 13 with Class A Short Season Auburn as a Nationals farmhand. The Orange Park, Florida, native is prouder of his latest effort.

"The last one wasn't a shutout, I gave up one run and I got the loss for it," Dunning said. "The game was rained out and I was able to restart it. This one was nice because I got through, start to finish, throughout one day. It's pretty nice."

After yielding four runs -- three earned -- on six hits in 5 2/3 innings in a loss to Salem on June 11, the 22-year-old did some refocusing during side sessions with pitching coach Brian Drahman.

"Every bullpen, there's adjustments that have got to be made," Dunning said. "In my last start, I was up in the zone a little bit, I wasn't getting the ball down. So me and my pitching coach worked on staying back and being able to get on top and out front with it, instead of me trying to yank it -- either pulling it or letting it fly high."

Dunning faced one over the minimum through the first three innings. After back-to-back strikeouts in the fourth, the 6-foot-4, 200-pound hurler walked Anthony Hermelyn. With Randy Cesar at the plate, Hermelyn tried to steal second, but Dunning nabbed him with a perfect throw to second baseman J.J. Franco.

"He was trying to time me up and he tried to steal," the 2016 first-round pick said. "I happened to hold longer, I was switching up my timing. I guess he thought I was going in a pattern or something, so he took off. My teammates spoke up and told me to step off. I stepped off, made a nice throw to second and got the out."

Buies Creek presented Dunning with his first real test with two outs in the fifth when he plunked No. 18 Astros prospect Anibal Sierra with a 1-1 pitch to load the bases and get a visit from Drahman.

"He was just trying to calm me down and give me time to catch my breath and everything," Dunning said. "He wasn't trying to say anything, he was just looking to get me calmed down and relaxed."

Dunning got Rodrigo Ayarza to ground out to first to escape the jam. Knowing he needed to "locate better," retired the final six batters without the ball leaving the infield.

On the 100th pitch of the game, Dunning fanned Pat Porter to finish off the shutout, but not before some confusion on the field.

"It was actually kind of weird when it happened," he said. "I guess some of my teammates thought I only had one strike or something. I struck him out and walked to my catcher, but no one said a word or anything. My catcher kind of just stood there. I was just like, 'What's going on?' It turned out to be a strikeout and I was like, 'I'm pretty positive it was three outs and three strikes.' I threw the backdoor slider and it got him."

Dunning went 2-0 with an 0.35 ERA in four starts with Class A Kannapolis in the South Atlantic League before being promoted on April 28. Through eight Carolina League outings, the University of Florida product has amassed a 3.29 ERA. Dunning believes the key to success at both levels has been his consistent approach.

"Mainly, the biggest thing is there's one or two better hitters that they see the ball better and they take better swings," he said. "Other than that, I feel like it's the same game from both levels. ... It's been a lot of fun. We've got a great stadium and a great crowd that comes. I'm just enjoying my time playing ball right now, playing with a great group of guys."

After swatting a two-run homer in the opener, Courtney Hawkins went deep with another two-run shot as Winston-Salem took the nightcap, 2-1.