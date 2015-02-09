Madrigal works his magic in Double-A debut

The No. 4 overall pick of last year's Draft was officially added to the Barons' roster earlier in the day after batting .272/.346/.377 with two homers and 27 RBIs in 49 games with Class A Advanced Winston-Salem.

The fourth-ranked White Sox prospect singled three times and swiped two bases in his Double-A debut to help Birmingham beat Jackson, 4-3, on Thursday night at Regions Field.

Nick Madrigal wasted no time showing his new teammates what his offensive game is all about.

"I found out I was going up after my last game [with the Dash on June 3] and then drove all day yesterday," Madrigal said. "I checked into my hotel and then came to the ballpark today ready to go. Everything felt pretty normal. I felt good and was really excited to be with this group of guys. I played with a lot of them last year in Winston-Salem."

Batting in his customary two-hole spot, Madrigal reached on an infield single to shortstop and took second on a throwing error by top D-backs prospect Jazz Chisholm in the opening frame. The 22-year-old swiped third as Luis Gonzalez struck out.

Two innings later, Madrigal singled to right and stole second ahead of No. 17 White Sox prospect Gavin Sheets' two-run homer. He reached in the fifth on a fielding error by third baseman Drew Ellis, Arizona's No. 11 prospect, but was thrown out attempting his third stolen base. He added a third single in the seventh.

"I was pretty calm out there," Madrigal said. "Just the usual butterflies before a game, but that's general excitement like always. Once I stepped out there, it was like any other game."

It marked the fourth time this season MLB.com's No. 43 overall prospect collected three or more hits and the fifth with multiple stolen bases. Madrigal swiped a career-high three bags on May 23 for Winston-Salem despite not registering a hit in the game against Fayetteville. He left the Carolina League with 17 steals, tied for the fourth most on the circuit with Wilmington's Brewer Hicklen, Kansas City's 16th-ranked prospect.

A throwback-style player who has little in the way of pop but a tremendous amount of speed, the 5-foot-7, 165-pound infielder was consistent throughout his tenure with the Dash. His average never dipped below .250 after May 14 and he ended his run in the Carolina League hitting .313/.385/.448 with 11 runs scored and nine stolen bases in his final 17 games.

It was a callup Madrigal felt could have happened sooner, although he's happy with the way things worked out.

"I wasn't surprised at the promotion," the Oregon State product said. "I actually thought I would open the season here. When that didn't happen, I told myself, 'They have a plan,' and I just went with it. I'm here now. Honestly, I felt I was ready [to be in Double-A] last year towards the end of the season. I enjoyed Winston-Salem and had a great time playing for [manager] Justin Jirschele, but I was ready for the next level."

Being two steps from the big leagues hasn't altered Madrigal's focus.

"It's such a long season, and you have to take it one day at a time," the Sacramento, California, native said. "Everything is pretty much out of my control other than me playing my game. Whatever is meant to be will happen when it's meant to be."

White Sox No. 8 prospect Blake Rutherford matched Madrigal with three hits, two stolen bases and a run scored. It was the 22-year-old's fourth multi-hit performance in his last eight games.

Making his first start since returning from Triple-A Charlotte, Tanner Banks (1-3) allowed a run on three hits with four strikeouts and no walks in five innings.

Chisholm opened the scoring for Jackson with an RBI single in the second, and No. 16 Arizona prospect Pavin Smith doubled and singled home a run for his fifth multi-hit effort in five contests.

Generals starter Joel Payamps (0-1) made his organizational debut and surrendered three runs on five hits while fanning four without issuing a walk in three frames.