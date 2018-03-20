Fulmer fires four hitless frames for Chicago

Chicago's 10th-ranked prospect held down a lineup full of Arizona regulars with four hitless innings in the 15-2 White Sox win . Fulmer fanned four and walked three hitters, throwing 41 of his 62 pitches for strikes after hitting the strike zone with 57 of 111 pitches in his first four spring outings.

It had been a forgettable spring for Carson Fulmer, but the young-right hander took a step in the right direction with a dominant performance Monday.

The former Vanderbilt standout whiffed three of first five batters he faced before walking Chris Owings on four pitches in the second. Fulmer got Daniel Descalso to fly out to left field to end the frame, then he walked Nick Ahmed and Jeremy Hazelbaker on four pitches apiece to begin the third before retiring the final six batters he faced.

Fulmer had allowed at least four runs in three of his four prior Spring Training outings, all three of which lasted fewer than three innings. He was tagged for seven runs on five hits and three walks over 1 2/3 innings against the Brewers on March 14, hitting a batter and giving up three home runs.

Long balls and walks were an issue for the 24-year-old hurler in his 126 innings at Triple-A Charlotte last season as Fulmer walked an International League-high 65 batters and allowed 18 homers, tied for the 11th-highest total on the circuit.

In other spring action:

Orioles 4, Tigers 2 Box

Third-ranked Baltimore prospect Chance Sisco stayed hot, going 2-for-2 with a triple, a double and a run scored. No. 21 prospect Jomar Reyes added a two-run single and 27th-ranked Pedro Araujo walked one in a scoreless sixth.

Rays 4, Yankees 2 Box

Tampa Bay catching prospect David Rodriguez belted a pinch-hit go-ahead three-run homer in the ninth in his first at-bat of the spring.