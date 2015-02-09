Robertson's five hits key 'Birds' barrage

The Orioles outfield prospect racked up a career-high five hits with two runs scored and two RBIs to help lead the way in the Shorebirds' 20-2 rout of the Grasshoppers at First National Bank Field.

Will Robertson sat texting his dad, Marsh, after Wednesday night's offensive onslaught for Class A Delmarva, trying to remember another performance like that one. College, maybe high school? The pair reminisced back to Robertson's Little League days, but still didn't come up with one.

Robertson didn't ignite the momentum at the plate, but he helped keep the flame lit.

"I'm not sure where it came from really," the Davidson alum said. "Hitting can be contagious and that was certainly the case tonight. Guys in front were getting hits and we all built off that. We just got loose quick, played hard and had fun."

Kirvin Moesquit kicked things off with a leadoff homer in the top of the first inning of a three-run frame as Robertson ended that inning with a groundout to second. The 2017 30th-round selection said finding a level head and maintaining it throughout each game is his biggest focus right now, and he didn't get frustrated after putting a cork on that early run.

"That one from Moesquit, we did really feed off that," Robertson said. "That really ignited the team and we started hitting a lot of extra-base hits with guys in scoring position. That's fun as a hitter to come up and see those guys there to try and keep rallies going for run-scoring opportunities."

With two outs and a runner on, the 23-year-old plated Branden Becker with an RBI double to left field. Chris Shaw followed with a two-run shot over the left-field wall. In the fourth, Robertson came up again with two outs and two runs in. He grounded an RBI double to left that scored Becker. Shaw followed with an RBI single.

After a single to left in the sixth, Robertson helped prolong another two-out rally following Trevor Craport's three-run homer. He lined a single to right to help set up the bases-clearing triple by Mason McCoy, Baltimore's No. 24 prospect, to cap an eight-run inning.

Feeding off Craport's second homer of the night in the eighth, Robertson came to the plate looking for a fifth hit, but not putting pressure on himself to get it. He came through with a line-drive single to left.

"If anything, there's less pressure," he said. "Even if I get out, I've still got four hits and a really good day. The game situation didn't really dictate a ton of pressure either."

Robertson credited Moesquit and McCoy for kick-starting the game's big innings at the top of the lineup. Moesquit finished 4-for-7 with five runs, two RBIs and a triple shy of the cycle, while McCoy was 3-for-7 with three RBIs and a homer short of the feat. Craport partnered with Robertson to provide production in the middle of the lineup.

"Craport, he's been great all season. He's an impressive hitter, not just for power, but for hard contact all the time," he said. "We're very confident he'll get the job done and drive in runs for us. That'll help any team out."

After a rollercoaster ride at the plate in May, Robertson said piling up the stats Wednesday gave him a boost of confidence. But the biggest key will be keeping a level head and not letting his biggest night to date affect his future plate appearances.

"I want to be more consistent than I have been, and the good comes with the bad, so I've got to remind myself it's a really long season. One good game or one bad game aren't going to make or break a season," he said. "I want to keep my downs not too down and my highs not too high."

Baltimore's No. 13 prospect Cameron Bishop (7-4) held down the fort on the mound for Delmarva, allowing one run on three hits and two walks with three strikeouts over six innings.