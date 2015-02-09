Contreras perfect at dish for Fire Frogs

Atlanta's ninth-ranked prospect reached base in all five of his plate appearances -- going 4-for-4 with a pair of doubles and a walk -- to knock Class A Advanced Florida past St. Lucie, 3-2, at First Data Field.

Gameday box score

Contreras sports a .333/.400/.457 slash line with eight extra-base hits, 13 runs scored and seven RBIs over 22 games. After a three-hit effort Saturday, the 21-year-old went 7-for-9 with three doubles, two walks, two RBIs and two runs scored over the past two games. He raised his average 55 points during this stretch while reaching base safely in his last seven games. Sunday marked his fifth multi-hit performance of the year, and his 27 knocks rank fourth in the Florida State League.

Against the Mets, Contreras went after a 1-0 outside fastball and lined it the other way into right field for a two-out double off right-hander Kyle Wilson in the opening frame. In the third, Wilson left a pitch over the middle of the plate that Contreras hammered into right again for a base hit.

The Venezuela native was the first batter to face Carlos Hernandez when he replaced Wilson in the fifth, and Contreras worked a seven-pitch walk against the right-hander. He was stranded on the basepaths two hitters later when Atlanta's No. 29 prospect Jefrey Ramos flied into an inning-ending double play.

2019 MiLB include

Two innings later, Contreras turned on a 1-0 off-speed pitch by Hernandez in the middle of the plate, finding a hole through the left side of the infield for another single. Hernandez was promptly removed for righty Marcel Renteria.

Contreras led off the ninth and laced the second offering he saw from righty Yeizo Campos down the line in right for a two-bagger. He was tagged out trying to advance to third two batters later on a fielder's choice. The brother of Cubs catcher Willson Contreras saw 16 total pitches on the afternoon.

No. 25 Braves prospect Izzy Wilson led off the fifth with his second dinger of the year. New York's 20th-ranked prospect Carlos Cortes singled and scored in the second while No. 30 Luis Carpio doubled and scored in the eighth for St. Lucie.