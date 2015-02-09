Dash go around horn for triple play

The Dash left-hander induced Wilmington Sebastian Rivero to trickle a ground ball to Yeyson Yrizarri during the second inning of Tuesday's game. The third baseman stepped on the bag and threw to Johan Cruz at second for the forceout. Cruz turned and fired to first baseman Jameson Fisher, and his throw beat Rivero to complete the old-fashioned triple play and keep the game scoreless.

For Yrizarri, starting the play was a bit of redemption. The 22-year-old allowed Nick Pratto, who led off the inning, to reach by committing a throwing error. The Royals' No. 5 prospect swiped second before Castillo issued a walk to 17th-ranked Brewer Hicklen. On the second pitch of the at-bat, Rivero grounded into the inning-ending trifecta.

The trio of White Sox prospects combined to turn the first triple play of the season in the Minor Leagues. Great Falls was the last team in the Minors to turn a triple play, last Aug. 28 against Helena. There were 12 such rare feats across the Minor Leagues last season, but none of them occurred in the Carolina League.