Robert flirts with cycle on four-hit night

The fourth-ranked White Sox prospect homered, tripled and drove in three runs during a 4-for-5 effort as Class A Advanced Winston-Salem routed Potomac, 12-5, at BB&T Ballpark. Robert fell a double shy of the cycle and scored three times Monday, giving him 21 runs in his first 19 games.

The hits are coming in bunches for Luis Robert, who is set to drop the curtain on arguably the best opening month in the Minors.

It marked the 12th multi-hit game this season for the 6-foot-3 center fielder, whose .453 average leads the Minors among qualified batters. He tops the Carolina League in all Triple Crown categories plus on-base percentage (.512), slugging (.920) and OPS (1.432).

Robert, who served as the designated hitter, led off the bottom of the first inning with a triple to left field on a 1-0 offering from Washington's 22nd-ranked prospect Nick Raquet, who managed to get out of the frame unscathed. The 21-year-old flied out in his second at-bat, but helped the Dash take control in the fourth. After JJ Muno homered to give Winston-Salem a 3-2 lead and Yeyson Yrizarri singled, Robert slugged the left-hander's 2-0 offering over the right-field wall. The shot gave him eight dingers and 24 RBIs, both of which lead the Carolina League.

Dash hitting coach Jamie Dismuke, now in his 20th season, said Robert's hot streak is something to behold.

"I've been in baseball for a while now, and this is the first time I've ever seen anything like this in pro ball," he said.

MLB.com's No. 37 overall prospect stroked an RBI single to right off righty reliever Jhon Romero and scored on Jameson Fisher's second homer in as many innings in the sixth. Needing a double to complete the cycle, the Havana, Cuba, native lined a ball that Nats third baseman Anderson Franco could not corral in the eighth. Initially ruled an error, the official scorer later changed it to a single, giving Robert a four-hit night for the second time in his career. His first came last June 28 against Frederick. Robert scored Winston-Salem's final run on Tyler Frost's sacrifice fly later in the frame.

The 2017 free-agent signee jump-started his season with his first multi-homer game and a career-high five RBIs on Opening Night, also against Frederick. Robert hasn't slowed down since.

"I'm definitely a lot more comfortable this year," Robert told MiLB.com after his Opening Night performance. "Especially coming off a second Spring Training and having played [in Winston-Salem] a little last year. I felt a lot more relaxed coming into the season knowing my surroundings. Going back to my time playing in Cuba, I've always been healthy. It was frustrating to miss time last year, but I just want to stay on the field this season, get better and hope for good results."

The Dash pounded out 16 hits -- seven for extra bases -- including two doubles by Chicago's No. 5 prospect Nick Madrigal.

White Sox No. 26 prospect Lincoln Henzman (1-0) worked a season-high five innings for the win. The right-hander allowed three runs on seven hits without a walk and one strikeout.

Raquet (1-4) lost for the fourth consecutive start after surrendering eight runs on 10 hits and a walk with four punchouts in five frames.

KJ Harrison finished 3-for-4 with a double and two runs scored for Potomac.