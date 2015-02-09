Madrigal mashes first career dinger

The fifth-ranked White Sox prospect blasted an early first-inning dinger to propel Class A Advanced Winston-Salem to a 6-0 blanking of Myrtle Beach on Thursday at TicketReturn.com Field. Madrigal finished the night with two hits to bring his average to .256.

After 76 Minor League games, Nick Madrigal has cashed in his first home run.

Video: Dash's Madrigal smacks first career HR

Batting second for the Dash, Madrigal turned on a 1-0 offering from No. 12 Cubs prospect Alex Lange , sending it over the left-field wall to put Winston-Salem up, 1-0.

The Oregon State product beat out a bunt single in the sixth to cap his eighth multi-hit game of the season.

Selected by the White Sox with the fourth pick in last year's Draft, Madrigal was considered one of the top offensive players in his class with a 65-grade hit tool. He cruised through the Rookie-level Arizona League and a 12-game stint with Class A Kannapolis, reaching the Carolina League less than a month after debuting in the Minors. In 26 games with the Dash last season, MLB.com's No. 44 overall prospect tallied a .306 average and struck out just five times in 98 at-bats.

Gameday box score

This season he's amassed a .256/.326/.364 slash line in 33 games while smashing seven doubles, two triples and plating 22 runs. Originally recruited to the Beavers as a shortstop, Madrigal is the fourth overall second-base prospect in baseball.

Evan Skoug collected a triple, a double and three RBIs while Craig Dedelow chipped in a run-scoring single in the fifth for Winston-Salem.

After starter Jorgan Cavanerio allowed two hits and two walks with one strikeout over four innings, the trio of Wyatt Burns, Jose Nin and Will Kincanon didn't allow a hit for the rest of the contest. Burns (2-1) fanned two batters over 2 2/3 frames for the victory.

Lange (1-6) was tagged for five runs on six hits and four walks with five punchouts in 4 2/3 innings.