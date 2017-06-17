Torres, Frazier provide punch for RailRiders

Torres went 3-for-4 with a walk for his third three-hit game since his promotion from Double-A Trenton on May 22, while Frazier's lone hit was his team-leading 12th homer, a three-run shot.

Batting fifth and sixth, top Yankees prospects Gleyber Torres and Clint Frazier combined for four hits, three RBIs and two runs scored in for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's 8-1 win over Buffalo at Coca-Cola Field.

The best hitting team in the International League put on another show Friday, led by two of its star players.

Gameday box score

After Torres collected an infield single in the second inning, the RailRiders got on the board in the third when Yankees No. 8 prospect Dustin Fowler recorded his 17th double of the season to drive in a pair of runs. An inning later, Torres doubled and scored on another double by No. 11 prospect Tyler Wade to give Scranton/Wilkes-Barre a 4-0 lead.

Torres walked in the sixth and Frazier sent an 0-1 offering from reliever Murphy Smith over the left field wall to highlight a four-run seventh.

Video: Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's Frazier rips three-run shot

The 22-year-old outfielder is 11-for-32 with eight RBIs in his last eight games, while Torres -- who added a single following Frazier's blast -- raised his average to .304 in 22 games at Triple-A.

Video: Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's Torres collects third hit

The native of the Dominican Republic also took the field at his natural position, shortstop, as part of his infield rotation. He recorded one putout and two assists, one of which started a double play.

Wade and Fowler both finished with two hits and two runs scored while combining for three RBIs and Tyler Austin was 2-for-4 with an RBI for the RailRiders, who lead the IL with a .272 batting average.