Report: Yanks to call up No. 2 prospect Frazier

According to the YES Network, the Yankees are bringing up their second-ranked prospect on Saturday to make his Major League debut against the Astros in Houston. Frazier would be the 16th rookie to play for New York this season.

In a week filled with debuts, Clint Frazier appears to be the latest of the Baby Bombers to ride the callup wave to the big leagues.

Frazier, MLB.com's No. 17 overall prospect, is batting .257/.345/.474 with a team-high 12 homers and 42 RBIs over 73 games with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre this season. He would become the fourth Yankee prospect to make his first big league appearance this week, joining eighth-ranked Tyler Wade, ninth-ranked Miguel Andujar and 11th-ranked Dustin Fowler, who suffered a season-ending knee injury Thursday in Chicago.

A 2013 first-round pick, Frazier was acquired with Justus Sheffield -- the organization's No. 6 prospect -- in last July's deadline deal with Cleveland involving reliever Andrew Miller. Frazier batted .228 over 25 games with the RailRiders after the deal, but eight of his 23 hits went for extra bases.

MiLB include

The Georgia native had a solid Spring Training, hitting .273 with a homer and eight RBIs over 44 at-bats.

"The young man's a talented kid," Yankees manager Joe Girardi said Friday. "He has the ability to play offense and defense. He has power. He's made adjustments to his game. He wasn't overwhelmed in Spring Training. Sometimes kids are overwhelmed in their first big league Spring Training, and he was not."

This season, the 22-year-old had a multi-homer game on June 9 and went deep in three straight games from May 23-26. He's also tied for third in the International League with 33 extra-base hits.

A corresponding move to make room for Frazier on the Yankees' 40-man roster was not immediately announced.

"The reason I don't say a guy's going to be here before he gets here is if he doesn't get here," Girardi said.