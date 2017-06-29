Moncada, Kopech headed to Futures Game

Imagine an infield with three of the game's top dozen prospects playing on the same dirt. Or a parade of some of the Minors' top arms coming out one after another from the same bullpen.

The 2017 Futures Game rosters were announced Thursday with 27 of MLB.com's top 100 prospects headed to the showcase in Marlins Park, highlighted by No. 1 prospect Yoan Moncada and No. 3 Amed Rosario on the World side and No. 11 Michael Kopech and No. 13 Lewis Brinson on the U.S. squad. In all, 15 top-100 prospects will represent the U.S., while 12 players from MLB.com's list will help constitute the international squad.

Moncada heads back to the Futures Game after becoming the first Cuba native to win MVP honors at last year's contest in San Diego. He has since been traded from the Red Sox to the White Sox and is hitting .280/.377/.455 with 10 homers and 15 steals in 65 games at Triple-A Charlotte.

He'll be just one piece in a talented World Team infield that also boasts Mets shortstop Rosario, who is hitting .315 with an .824 OPS at Triple-A Las Vegas, and No. 12 overall prospect/Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers, who has a .936 OPS and 16 homers at Double-A Portland. No. 27 overall prospect Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays) will also play the hot corner at some point in Miami after hitting .309/.398/.457 in his first full season at Class A Lansing.

Don't sleep on the World outfield, either, with top-10 prospects Victor Robles and Eloy Jimenez both slated to play prominent roles on the grass and at the plate.

If the U.S. has an advantage, it might be on the mound with five top-100 prospects included on its pitching roster. No. 11 prospect Kopech (White Sox) is the highest-ranked of the bunch, thanks to a fastball that regularly touches triple digits and could make for quite a show in a short stint in Miami. No. 58 prospect and A's left-hander A.J. Puk also made for an easy nod after ranking second in the Minors with 106 strikeouts in 68 1/3 innings. Right-handers Jack Flaherty (Cardinals), Brent Honeywell (Rays) and Triston McKenzie (Indians) make up the rest of the U.S.'s top-100 pitching contingent.

Beyond just highly ranked prospects, some of the Minors' top performers were also tipped to take their talents to South Beach. Bauman Home Run Award contenders and Triple-A Lehigh Valley teammates Scott Kingery (20 homers) and Rhys Hoskins (18 homers) both feature in the U.S. infield, next to Minor League hit leader Ryan McMahon (107 hits). D-backs right-hander Jon Duplantier will also be on the U.S. side, thanks to a 1.31 ERA that ranks second among qualified full-season pitchers.

The World ended a six-game winning streak by the U.S. with an 11-3 win last year in San Diego. The U.S. leads the all-time series, 11-7, since the Futures Game began in 1999.

Here are the complete Futures Game rosters announced Thursday:

2017 U.S. Roster PITCHERS PLAYER ORG LEVEL B T HT WT BIRTHDATE BIRTHPLACE Beau Burrows DET AA R R 6-2 200 9/18/1996 Fort Worth, TX Jon Duplantier ARI A+ L R 6-4 225 7/11/1994 Newark, DE Jack Flaherty STL AAA R R 6-4 205 10/15/1995 Burbank, CA Foster Griffin KC AA R L 6-3 200 7/27/1995 Orlando, FL Jimmy Herget CIN AAA R R 6-3 170 9/9/1993 Tampa, FL Brent Honeywell TB AAA R R 6-2 180 3/31/1995 Carnesville, GA Michael Kopech CWS AA R R 6-3 205 4/30/1996 Mount Pleasant, TX Triston McKenzie CLE A+ R R 6-5 165 8/2/1997 Brooklyn, NY A.J. Puk OAK AA L L 6-7 220 4/25/1995 Cedar Rapids, IA Tanner Scott BAL AA R L 6-2 220 7/22/1994 Mogadore, OH CATCHERS PLAYER ORG LEVEL B T HT WT BIRTHDATE BIRTHPLACE Zack Collins CWS A+ L R 6-3 220 2/6/1995 Pembroke Pines, FL Chance Sisco BAL AAA L R 6-2 195 2/24/1995 Corona, CA INFIELDERS PLAYER ORG LEVEL B T HT WT BIRTHDATE BIRTHPLACE Brian Anderson MIA AA R R 6-3 185 5/19/1993 Edmond, OK Bo Bichette TOR A R R 6-0 200 3/5/1998 Orlando, FL Nick Gordon MIN AA L R 6-0 160 10/24/1995 Avon Park, FL Rhys Hoskins PHI AAA R R 6-4 225 3/17/1993 Sacramento, CA Scott Kingery PHI AAA R R 5-10 180 4/29/1994 Phoenix, AZ Ryan McMahon COL AAA L R 6-2 185 12/14/1994 Yorba Linda, CA Brendan Rodgers COL AA R R 6-0 180 8/9/1996 Winter Park, FL Nick Senzel CIN AA R R 6-1 205 6/29/1995 Atlanta, GA OUTFIELDERS PLAYER ORG LEVEL B T HT WT BIRTHDATE BIRTHPLACE Lewis Brinson MIL AAA R R 6-3 195 5/8/1994 Fort Lauderdale, FL Derek Fisher HOU AAA L R 6-3 205 8/21/1993 Lebanon, PA Corey Ray MIL A+ L L 5-11 185 9/22/1994 Chicago, IL Bryan Reynolds SF A+ S R 6-3 205 1/27/1995 Baltimore, MD Kyle Tucker HOU AA L R 6-4 190 1/17/1997 Tampa, FL