Moncada, Adames lead IL All-Star roster

The International League is headed west to Tacoma for the 2017 Triple-A All-Star Game on July 12, and it's sending a caravan of talent.

Both were elected as starters and will team up as double-play partners in the middle of the infield. Moncada, who is MLB.com's top overall prospect, got the nod at second base after hitting .280/.377/.455 with 10 homers and 15 steals in 65 games for Charlotte. Adames, the game's No. 16 prospect, will play to his right at shortstop. The 21-year-old is hitting .278/.361/.426 with five homers in 71 games for Durham but has turned it on of late with a .372 average and 1.044 OPS in June.

Four other top-100 prospects made the squad as selected players off the bench -- Lehigh Valley catcher Jorge Alfaro, Norfolk backstop Chance Sisco, Gwinnett second baseman Ozzie Albies and Louisville outfielder Jesse Winker.

Among those joining Moncada and Adames as starters are the Lehigh Valley slugging duo of first baseman Rhys Hoskins and outfielder Dylan Cozens. Hoskins leads the circuit with 62 RBIs, a .601 slugging percentage and a 1.002 OPS. He is tied with Cozens for the International League lead with 18 homers. The pair famously competed for the Minor League home crown in 2016 while both were with Double-A Reading.

Rochester outfielder Zack Granite is perhaps the other most notable bat found in the elected section of the International League All-Star roster. The Twins' No. 21 prospect is far and away the league leader with a .369 average in 50 games. Tyler Wade, now with the Yankees, ranks second in the category at .312.

Lehigh Valley right-hander Tom Eshelman and Indianapolis left-hander Steven Brault were the two starting pitchers elected to the IL roster. Eshelman leads the circuit with a 2.15 ERA and 0.93 WHIP and has shown impressive control, walking only eight batters in 71 innings after joining the IronPigs on May 8. Brault ranks third with a 2.24 ERA and has added 74 strikeouts in 80 1/3 innings with the Indians.

