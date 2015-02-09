Diaz finding his comfort zone with Baysox

Diaz blasted a three-run homer for the second consecutive day and added a single as Double-A Bowie defeated Richmond, 6-2, on Monday night at The Diamond.

After a slow start with his new organization, Yusniel Diaz is showing why he has vaulted to the No. 1 spot among the Orioles' top prospects .

The 21-year-old outfielder has gone deep four times in 26 games with the Baysox, slugging three homers in his last seven contests. He hit six through his first 59 games with Double-A Tulsa in the Dodgers organization and has already impressed his new teammates and coaches.

"He's a good player and very talented," Bowie hitting coach Keith Bodie said. "He's got some great tools that should help him develop into an excellent Major League player. I'm only seeing him for the first time now, but he's got the look of a guy who can impact a big league club."

The native of Cuba began his Eastern League tenure with one roundtripper in his first 19 games. After belting a three-run homer in his second at-bat Sunday, Diaz stepped in with two on and one out in the first inning Monday and ripped the first pitch he saw from right-hander Jake McCasland over the right-field fence.

MLB.com's No. 56 overall prospect grounded out to shortstop in the third and struck out swinging in the fourth. He lined a single to left in the seventh for his second multi-hit performance in four games and went down looking to end the eighth.

Diaz was the centerpiece of the deal that sent five prospects to Baltimore in exchange for four-time Major League All-Star Manny Machado on July 18. He was enjoying an All-Star season in the Texas League, where he batted .314/.428/.477 with 20 extra-base hits, 30 RBIs and 41 walks in 59 games with Tulsa.

The 6-foot-1, 195-pounder got off to a slow start with Bowie, hitting .167 in his first nine games. However, he's improved to .281 with three homers and 12 RBIs in 57 at-bats this month. Overall, Diaz sports a slash line of .293/.406/.459 with 27 extra-base hits and 43 RBIs through 85 games.

"The biggest difference for him is, he's getting settled in," Bodie said. "The whole trade and everything that came with it was a whirlwind for him. There was a lot of hype and media attention involved and getting to know new teammates and a new league ... it takes time. I think he's getting acclimated now and doing quite well for himself."

Diaz stands one homer shy of the personal-best 11 he belted last year between Class A Advanced Rancho Cucamonga and Tulsa.

"Not surprisingly, he was trying to do too much when he came over," the hitting coach said. "He was using his body too much instead of his hands. Our hitting coordinator, Jeff Manto, got him to calm down a bit and he's improved since. He's got a ways to go. He's raw and it's a process, but he's very engaged and likes to ask questions. He's a pleasure to be around and I suspect it won't take him too long to get to where he's going."

Baltimore's No. 13 prospect Ryan McKenna had two hits and scored a run while Corban Joseph went 3-for-4 with three RBIs.

Bowie starter Brian Gonzalez (6-6) allowed two runs -- one earned -- on four hits and three walks while striking out four in six frames. Zach Pop -- the O's 25th-ranked prospect -- and Matthew Grimes combined for three scoreless innings out of the bullpen.

No. 25 San Francisco prospect Ryan Howard went 2-for-2 with a double and two walks for Richmond.